Business

Canada Pension Plan Reform: A New Earnings Ceiling Introduced in 2024

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Canada has introduced a significant change to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) as of 2024, incorporating a new second earnings ceiling that will chiefly impact middle-income earners. This reform is part of a larger pension overhaul initiated in 2019, designed to enhance benefits and bolster financial support for Canadians in their post-retirement years.

Understanding the CPP Reform

The restructured CPP includes increased contributions from individuals and a corresponding rise from employers. However, this escalation comes with the promise of higher future pension payouts. The first contribution tier remains unchanged, necessitating a fixed portion of earnings up to CAD 68,500. But the second tier, a new addition, applies to earnings between CAD 68,500 and CAD 73,200, carrying an additional four per cent contribution rate. For 2024, this equates to a maximum of $188 in supplementary payroll deductions for those earning over CAD 73,200, who will contribute an overall extra CAD 300 compared to the previous year.

Enhanced CPP and Its Implications

The full effects of the enhanced CPP aim to increase retirement income from one-quarter of eligible income to one-third. However, these effects will take decades to fully materialize. The youngest workers stand to gain the most, with an anticipated income increase of over 50 per cent compared to current pension beneficiaries 40 years from now. It’s crucial to note that these changes do not influence eligibility for retirement pensions, post-retirement benefits, disability pensions, or survivor’s pensions.

Employer Contributions and Employee Benefits

Employers are mandated to match the higher contributions, which have been progressively increasing since 2019. This reform is a strategic move designed to contribute to the financial well-being of employees during retirement. The increase in the CPP earnings ceiling to CAD 68,500 marks a noteworthy rise from the previous cap of CAD 66,600. This increase reflects the government’s commitment to support the aging population against the backdrop of economic inflation. The CPP enhancement will improve the amount working Canadians receive in the CPP retirement pension, post-retirement benefit, disability pension, and survivors pension.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

