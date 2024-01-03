en English
Canada Offers Refuge to Palestinians Amid Gaza Crisis; B.C. Law Enforcement Disappointed Over Suspended Drug Use Law

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
Canada Offers Refuge to Palestinians Amid Gaza Crisis; B.C. Law Enforcement Disappointed Over Suspended Drug Use Law

In response to the escalating crisis in the Gaza Strip, the Canadian government is launching a special extended family program designed to provide refuge for Palestinians. The initiative, set to begin operation next week, is a beacon of hope for Palestinian Canadians who have been appealing for assistance to bring their relatives to safety amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel. The program permits up to 1,000 Palestinians to relocate to Canada for a term of three years, contingent on their Canadian relatives’ ability to financially support them.

A Lifeline Amid Devastation

The program’s announcement comes as the Israeli-Hamas war continues to wreak havoc in Gaza, leaving 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure in ruins and displacing nearly two million residents. Palestinians face acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, rendering the situation dire. The extended family program, however, does not guarantee safe passage out of the Palestinian territory, a caveat underscored by Immigration Minister Marc Miller. The Canadian immigration department defended the program cap, alluding to the volatility on the ground and the challenges associated with moving people from Gaza to Egypt.

Plea for Cap Removal

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) is advocating for the removal of the cap on the number of applications, stating that they have already been in contact with over a thousand people seeking to evacuate their families from Gaza. Toronto immigration lawyer Yameena Ansari echoes this sentiment, arguing that the cap significantly underestimates the number of people requiring assistance. The NCCM has also appealed for a ceasefire to halt the violence that has been relentless since Hamas raided southern Israel on October 7.

Controversy in British Columbia

Meanwhile, in a separate issue, law enforcement officials in British Columbia have expressed disappointment over a court decision that temporarily suspends a law aimed at restricting public drug use. The B.C. Supreme Court, under the leadership of Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson, granted a temporary injunction against the law until March 31, following an application by the Harm Reduction Nurses Association (HRNA). The injunction was granted on the premise that enforcing this law could inflict ‘irreparable harm’, and it remains in effect until a constitutional challenge to the law is resolved.

Among those voicing discontent over this ruling is Vancouver Police Department Deputy Chief Const. Fiona Wilson. The controversy underscores the tension between the province’s law enforcement and harm reduction advocates, with the latter arguing that such laws disproportionately impact the marginalized and vulnerable. As this saga unfolds, it becomes another testament to the intricate interplay of societal dynamics, revealing the long shadows they cast.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

