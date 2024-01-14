en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada Mulls Cap on International Students Amid Housing Crisis

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Canada Mulls Cap on International Students Amid Housing Crisis

Canada’s Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that the government is in the process of contemplating a cap on the number of international students in the country. This move is seen as a potential measure to tackle the increasing housing and unemployment crisis. However, the Minister has refrained from providing details on the reduction extent and emphasized on the necessity of dialogues with provincial governments to decide on the regulation of student numbers.

Addressing the Overwhelming Influx of International Students

According to Miller, the current influx of international students has led to a system that has “gotten out of control”. To address this, the federal government is setting its sights on evaluating the financial capabilities of students and the authenticity of their offer letters. Moreover, the government is keen on investigating the impact of large student volumes on the prevalent housing shortages.

International Students Cap: A Potential Solution

While acknowledging that a cap on international students won’t be a universal solution to the housing crisis across Canada, Miller highlighted the importance of considering immigration targets that work towards lowering the average age of the workforce. Despite the cap consideration, Miller reiterated that discussions with provincial counterparts and the financial considerations of academic institutions are essential before any concrete decision is finalized.

Scrutiny on the Liberal Government’s Immigration Targets

The Liberal government’s immigration targets have come under the scanner, following warnings from public servants two years ago about these ambitions potentially affecting housing affordability. The government’s ambitious targets aim to bring 485,000 immigrants this year, with an aim to increase this number to 500,000 in 2025 and 2026. The third quarter of last year alone saw an addition of over 300,000 individuals to the country’s population, including international students and migrant workers.

0
Canada Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
50 seconds ago
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
In the quiet lanes of Bhai Daya Singh Nagar, Barewal road, a violent altercation disrupted the peace, as 60-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Harwinder Singh was arrested following an incident involving his long-time employee. The incident, a stark display of aggression, has had reverberations beyond the immediate community, reflecting the darker side of disputes that escalate
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
34 mins ago
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
Alberta Faces Potential Blackouts Amid Cold Snap and High Power Demand
38 mins ago
Alberta Faces Potential Blackouts Amid Cold Snap and High Power Demand
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
5 mins ago
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors
11 mins ago
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
20 mins ago
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
Latest Headlines
World News
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance
11 seconds
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
19 seconds
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
25 seconds
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
26 seconds
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
39 seconds
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
47 seconds
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
50 seconds
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
3 mins
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
3 mins
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app