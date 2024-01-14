Canada Mulls Cap on International Students Amid Housing Crisis

Canada’s Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that the government is in the process of contemplating a cap on the number of international students in the country. This move is seen as a potential measure to tackle the increasing housing and unemployment crisis. However, the Minister has refrained from providing details on the reduction extent and emphasized on the necessity of dialogues with provincial governments to decide on the regulation of student numbers.

Addressing the Overwhelming Influx of International Students

According to Miller, the current influx of international students has led to a system that has “gotten out of control”. To address this, the federal government is setting its sights on evaluating the financial capabilities of students and the authenticity of their offer letters. Moreover, the government is keen on investigating the impact of large student volumes on the prevalent housing shortages.

International Students Cap: A Potential Solution

While acknowledging that a cap on international students won’t be a universal solution to the housing crisis across Canada, Miller highlighted the importance of considering immigration targets that work towards lowering the average age of the workforce. Despite the cap consideration, Miller reiterated that discussions with provincial counterparts and the financial considerations of academic institutions are essential before any concrete decision is finalized.

Scrutiny on the Liberal Government’s Immigration Targets

The Liberal government’s immigration targets have come under the scanner, following warnings from public servants two years ago about these ambitions potentially affecting housing affordability. The government’s ambitious targets aim to bring 485,000 immigrants this year, with an aim to increase this number to 500,000 in 2025 and 2026. The third quarter of last year alone saw an addition of over 300,000 individuals to the country’s population, including international students and migrant workers.