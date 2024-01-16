Canada May Restrict Overseas Students' Work Rights: Implications for 2024 Job Market

In a move that has raised eyebrows in the business world, Canada is contemplating restrictions on the work rights of overseas students. This development could potentially trigger labor shortages in industries such as food services and retail, sectors already grappling with a tight labor market and wage inflation. The implications this decision holds for the 2024 job market is a cause for concern.

Revolutionary Guards Target Militant Group

Meanwhile, across the world, Iranian Revolutionary Guards have targeted two bases of the Baluchi militant group Jaish al Adl with missiles in Pakistan. This aggressive move comes on the heels of similar attacks by the Guards in Iraq and Syria, as reported by Iranian state media.

Canada's Inflation Rate and Stock Index

Back in Canada, the country's annual inflation rate in December rose as predicted, maintaining underlying price pressures. Consequently, hopes for an early shift to a rate cut by the central bank have dwindled. The ripple effect of this economic situation is evident in the decline of Canada's main stock index, particularly in the materials sector.

Tobacco Use Sees Significant Decrease

In a more positive global development, the global prevalence of tobacco use has recorded a significant decrease over the past generation. Statistics indicate a drop from one in three smokers in 2000, to one in five today. This trend marks a significant stride in the fight against tobacco-related health risks.

Prison Break in Ecuador

However, Ecuador is currently grappling with the aftermath of a prison escape, with 43 prisoners still on the loose. This incident underscores the challenges faced by prison systems in maintaining security and preventing such escapes.

Argentina's President at World Economic Forum

In political news, Argentina's President Javier Milei is en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos. The President is traveling on a commercial jet and has taken this opportunity to articulate his views on the event's agenda. His presence at the forum is anticipated to bring Argentina's economic perspective to the global stage.