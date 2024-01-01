en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis

Canada, a global frontrunner in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, is turning to AI to combat the persistent staffing crisis plaguing its healthcare industry. The integration of AI tools into various facets of healthcare, including diagnostics, patient management, and administrative tasks, aims to lighten the burden on medical professionals and improve patient care despite staffing inadequacies.

AI: A Panacea for Healthcare Challenges

Montreal, a thriving hub for AI innovation, along with several Canadian universities, are leading pioneering research in AI. The Canadian government is fuelling this growth with initiatives such as a significant $230 million investment into the AI sector, a move speculated to create over 16,000 jobs and add $16 billion to the economy over the next decade. However, the rapid evolution of AI is also a Pandora’s box of unique challenges. Canada recognizes the necessity of addressing ethical issues to ensure the responsible and inclusive deployment of AI technologies.

(Read Also: Canada’s Love for European Cheese: A Shift in Trade Dynamics and Consumer Preferences)

AI in Canadian Healthcare: The Current Scenario

Various forms of AI have found a home in Canadian healthcare, most notably, the CHARTWatch early warning system, which has resulted in a 26% reduction in the relative risk of death among non-palliative patients. Despite this, AI tools’ adoption in the Canadian medical system remains limited due to concerns around privacy and the need for precise AI models. The use of AI in hospitals is seen as a complement to physicians rather than a replacement, fostering hope that AI could alleviate staffing crises by automating tasks. St. Michael’s Hospital, for instance, is testing nearly 50 different AI solutions, including CHARTWatch, a tool for allocating emergency department nurses, and an algorithm for analyzing patient information to produce wait time estimates.

(Read Also: Ontario’s 2023 Legislative Changes: Impacts on Finances, Industries, and Daily Life)

The Future of AI in Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming an indispensable element in healthcare’s future, with many routine medical decisions being made by AI alone or in tandem with highly trained human intelligence. Companies like Decisio Health are leading the industry’s AI adoption with their Clinical Intelligence platform, using AI to streamline billing procedures, reduce administrative tasks, and enhance patient care. Despite concerns about increased billing disputes and potential AI misuse to deny care, the surge in AI interest shows no signs of slowing.

The integration of AI in healthcare is a significant stride towards a more resilient and adaptive health care system that can better manage patient needs despite staffing constraints. As AI continues to evolve, so does its potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry and redefine patient care.

Read More

0
AI & ML Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

X Corp's Tech Breakthrough Promises to Revolutionize the Industry

By BNN Correspondents

AI Set to Revolutionize Archaeology in 2024: A Look at the Future

By Rizwan Shah

Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dropbox Partners with OpenAI: A Leap Forward or a Privacy Concern?

By BNN Correspondents

Deere & Company's AI Innovations Poised to Transform Global Agricultur ...
@Agriculture · 2 hours
Deere & Company's AI Innovations Poised to Transform Global Agricultur ...
heart comment 0
AI Revolutionizes Photography in 2023, Exciting Camera Launches Await in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

AI Revolutionizes Photography in 2023, Exciting Camera Launches Await in 2024
Google’s Duet AI: A Game-Changer or a Hallucinating Tool?

By Waqas Arain

Google's Duet AI: A Game-Changer or a Hallucinating Tool?
Regulating AI: A Necessity Amid Economic Potential and Privacy Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Regulating AI: A Necessity Amid Economic Potential and Privacy Concerns
Revealing the ‘Clever Hans Effect’ in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

By BNN Correspondents

Revealing the 'Clever Hans Effect' in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
Latest Headlines
World News
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis
26 seconds
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis
Personal Tragedies and Technological Advancements: A Tale of Two Extremes
1 min
Personal Tragedies and Technological Advancements: A Tale of Two Extremes
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
2 mins
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
2 mins
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
4 mins
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
4 mins
NFL Regular Season Finale: Intense Playoff Scenarios Unfold
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
5 mins
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Revokes Expulsion of Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
6 mins
RJD Ignites Debate on Religion and Tradition with Controversial 'Mental Slavery' Remark
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
6 mins
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
39 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app