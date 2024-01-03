en English
Canada Launches Visa Program for Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Canada’s government has initiated a unique extended family program for Palestinians residing in Gaza, offering visas to a maximum of 1,000 individuals, enabling them to seek refuge in Canada for three years, conditional upon their families’ financial support. This program is a response to months of advocacy by Palestinian Canadians for assistance due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. However, critics, including immigration lawyers and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, argue that the cap grossly underestimates the number of people who need help, calling for its removal.

Extended Family Program: An Answer to Pleas?

The extended family program was introduced after repeated pleas from Palestinian Canadians beseeching the government for assistance in rescuing their loved ones from the intensifying Israel-Hamas war. The program offers visas to a maximum of 1,000 Palestinians, allowing them to take refuge in Canada for three years, provided their families are willing to finance their stay.

Despite this initiative, securing safe passage out of the Palestinian territory remains a significant challenge. The program has faced criticism for its cap on applicants, with fears that the number of applications will quickly exceed the limit, leaving many families in desperate circumstances.

A Glimmer of Hope Amid Criticism

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) is advocating for the removal of the cap, citing the difficulty of relocating people from Gaza to Egypt amidst the conflict. The NCCM has called for a ceasefire to end the violence, with many expressing concerns that the high number of casualties in Gaza and the difficulty of extracting Canadian citizens from the war zone have not been adequately addressed.

Toronto immigration lawyer Yameena Ansari believes the cap underestimates the number of people who need help, predicting a ‘battle royale’ for the limited number of visas. Despite the criticism, the program offers a glimmer of hope for those seeking to escape the chaos of Gaza.

Additional News from Canada

In other Canadian news, police chiefs in British Columbia have voiced their disappointment over the B.C. Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily halt a law aimed at curbing public drug use. Deputy Chief Const. Fiona Wilson of the Vancouver Police Department criticized the court’s injunction, which will delay the law’s enforcement until a constitutional challenge is resolved.

Moreover, the Montreal police announced the safe recovery of a missing child who was the subject of an Amber Alert. Details about the child’s location when found have not been provided. In labor news, CUPE Local 4500, representing over 180 transit workers in British Columbia, has issued a 72-hour strike notice that could lead to an overtime ban and operational disruptions in the Metro Vancouver transit system.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

