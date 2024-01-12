en English
Business

Canada Invests $74.3M in Vancouver International Airport: A Boost for Cargo Capacity and Sustainability

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Canada Invests $74.3M in Vancouver International Airport: A Boost for Cargo Capacity and Sustainability

Canadian Transport Minister, Pablo Rodriguez, has announced a robust investment of $74.3 million in the Vancouver International Airport (YVR), aiming to significantly enhance its cargo handling capacity and operational efficiency. This strategic move is projected to augment YVR’s cargo capacity by a notable 160,000 tonnes, thereby potentially leading to a $22 billion surge in Canada’s trade capacity.

Driving Economic Growth and Supply Chain Resilience

The planned developments include an extension of the taxiway, expansion of cargo apron, and substantial improvements in roadway infrastructure. These upgrades are expected to cater to the parking needs of an additional four widebody freighter aircraft, thereby driving the growth of Canadian carriers like Air Canada, WestJet, and Cargojet. The initiative is anticipated to reduce the need for local exporters to rely on distant airports. Additionally, the efforts are aimed at reducing truck travel by a whopping 229 million kilometres over the next three decades, thereby improving highway safety and cutting down greenhouse gas emissions.

Boosting Trade Potential and Sustainability

Despite a marginal decrease in air cargo volume in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, certain sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, advanced manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals stand to benefit significantly from the enhanced airport infrastructure. This investment aligns with the federal government’s objective of creating a more sustainable transportation system. By accommodating larger, more fuel-efficient aircraft, the project potentially reduces pollution levels by up to 25 percent.

Funding and Future Prospects

The funding for this bold initiative comes from Transport Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund and will be matched by YVR. The project, with a substantial completion target set for 2028, aims to bolster the supply chain, cut down emissions, and support regional economic development. The investment is expected to increase overall cargo handling capacity by more than 50% or 160,000 tonnes by 2027, marking a significant step forward in Canada’s air cargo industry.

0
Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

