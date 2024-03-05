Canada Invests $600K in Quebec's Sherbrooke GearWorks to Boost Manufacturing SMEs

In a significant move to bolster economic development in Quebec's regions, Élisabeth Brière, MP for Sherbrooke, announced a $600,000 repayable contribution to Sherbrooke GearWorks. This investment by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) is set to increase the manufacturing SME's production capacity and productivity.

Advertisment

Strategic Investment for Economic Growth

With a keen focus on meeting the industry's stringent standards, Sherbrooke GearWorks has established itself as a leading manufacturer of custom gears, gearboxes, and machined components. Catering to diverse sectors such as energy, pulp and paper, forestry, and food, the company aims to expand its capabilities by acquiring a gear grinder and two boring machines. This strategic investment, facilitated by CED's contribution, will not only enhance the company's production capacity but also ensure its competitive edge in the market.

Government Support for Regional Prosperity

Advertisment

The Canadian government's support for Sherbrooke GearWorks underscores its commitment to nurturing manufacturing businesses in the Cantons-de-l'Est region. By fostering the growth of SMEs like Sherbrooke GearWorks, the government aims to play a pivotal role in Canada's economic recovery, emphasizing the importance of such organizations in building a sustainable, inclusive economy. MP Élisabeth Brière and the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister responsible for CED, highlighted the government's dedication to supporting economic development within communities.

A Vision for the Future

Jeff Bernier, President of Gestion SGW, expressed gratitude for the government's support, emphasizing the project's significance in meeting market demand and maintaining competitiveness. With a focus on investing in equipment and labor training, Sherbrooke GearWorks is poised to become a benchmark in its field. CED's contribution not only aids in increasing productivity but also showcases the company's commitment to excellence, benefiting clients and employees alike.

This collaboration between the government and Sherbrooke GearWorks serves as a testament to the shared goal of fostering economic vitality in Quebec. With initiatives like these, CED continues to be a crucial federal partner in the region's economic development, ensuring a prosperous future for Quebec's SMEs.