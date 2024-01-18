Canada Injects $13.5 Million into Clean Energy and Forest Industry Transformation in British Columbia

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, has announced a significant investment in British Columbia's clean energy and forest industry transformation projects. The Canadian government is contributing a substantial $13.5 million to these projects, supporting the province's shift towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Investing in Transformation and Clean Energy

The funding allocation is split between two key initiatives: the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program, which will oversee two projects, and the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program, responsible for six projects. These targeted contributions are expected to stimulate economic growth, create sustainable jobs, and notably reduce emissions in British Columbia.

Key Projects Underway

Among the projects receiving funding, the Xeni Gwet'in First Nations Government has been granted $1.9 million for the development of a solar and battery energy storage system. An additional $2.5 million is earmarked for a hydroelectric front-end engineering study. The Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation is also set to receive funding for a wave energy plant design, while Yourbrook Energy Systems Ltd is being supported for a tidal power study.

Advancing the Forest Industry

The IFIT program is funding Daizen Joinery Ltd's project for a wood fibre stabilization process. Also, Kalesnikoff Mass Timber receives a financial boost for its robotic processing line for mass timber products. These initiatives are set to transform the forest industry, aligning it with renewable energy and innovative technology.

These projects form part of Canada's broader commitment towards a net-zero economy. They reflect the nation's commitment to inclusive energy and forest sectors, transitioning clean energy in Indigenous, rural, and remote communities, and providing greener solutions for climate change mitigation.