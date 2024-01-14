en English
Canada in the Grip of Extreme Winter Weather: A Test of Resilience

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Canada, a nation well-accustomed to winter, is currently grappling with an unprecedented wave of extreme weather conditions. Arctic chills have plunged temperatures as low as -50 degrees Celsius in the Prairies, while a relentless polar vortex grips Calgary, causing a deep freeze that is expected to persist.

Infrastructure and Public Services Respond to the Deep Freeze

In response to these severe conditions, measures have been swiftly implemented to counter the cold’s impact on infrastructure and public services. Notably, heaters have been installed in the emergency room of Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital following a heating malfunction. Calgary, meanwhile, has also felt the chilling effects, with the severe cold disrupting travelers, leading to flight cancellations, a surge in depleted car batteries, and significant transit issues.

Winter Storm Warnings and Preparations

A winter storm warning has been issued for Waterloo Region, signaling an incoming storm that could exacerbate the already harsh conditions. Montreal is bracing for another winter storm forecasted to deliver up to 15 centimeters of snow. Meanwhile, Manitobans are still recovering from a major snowstorm that struck unexpectedly, creating a dramatic spectacle. A new winter storm, currently moving across North America, could potentially intensify into a ‘bomb cyclone,’ a term used to describe a rapidly intensifying storm system.

The West Coast Battles Extreme Weather

The west coast is not exempt from these extreme weather conditions, with Metro Vancouver preparing for an Arctic blast. The risk of flooding due to high tide and big waves further compounds the threat. As Canada continues to endure this series of harsh winter conditions, it underlines the urgent need for preparedness and adaptation in the face of increasingly extreme weather events.

Canada Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

