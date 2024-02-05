Canada Greener Homes Initiative Unveils New Phase Enhancing Energy Efficiency

The Canada Greener Homes Initiative by the Canadian federal government, launched in June 2021, has been a beacon of hope for homeowners seeking to make their homes more energy-efficient. The initiative has seen over 165,000 Canadians receive grants, resulting in average annual savings of $386 on energy bills. The program has also significantly contributed to environmental preservation, reducing pollution by 194,700 tonnes/year, equivalent to the removal of nearly 60,000 cars from the roads.

Transition to New Phase

The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, has announced the introduction of a new phase that targets making the program more accessible, particularly for households with low to median incomes. This incoming phase will be integrated into the broader Canada Green Buildings Strategy, a comprehensive plan aimed at energy and housing affordability. The government will soon stop accepting new applications for the current phase to facilitate this transition. Despite this, the Canada Greener Homes Loan continues to offer interest-free loans of up to $40,000 for home energy improvements.

Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program

In addition to the Greener Homes Initiative, the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) program has been providing grants of up to $15,000 to aid low-to-median-income households in transitioning to heat pumps, a move that can lead to even more significant savings on energy bills. Households in co-delivery jurisdictions that have been pre-approved for a heat pump transition can also receive a one-time payment of $250.

Anticipated Impact of the New Phase

As the new phase approaches, it is expected to address some of the criticisms faced by the previous phase, particularly its accessibility to low and median-income households. The federal government anticipates the program will benefit up to 550,000 households, helping Canadians reduce their energy bills and carbon footprints. By 2027, the program is projected to save an average of $386 on energy bills for these households and eliminate the equivalent of 185,000 cars from the road annually.