Business

Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Fluctuations in Share Price Despite Sales Growth

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS), a prominent figure in the Consumer Cyclical sector and part of the Apparel Manufacturing industry, has seen a dip in its share price. The session on December 29, 2024, began at $12.17 and closed slightly higher at $12.22, after experiencing fluctuations throughout the day. The company’s stock price has oscillated between $9.80 and $24.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Performance and Market Presence

Despite an average annual earnings decline of -19.38%, the company has managed to register a growth in annual sales by 16.63% over the last five years. Canada Goose Holdings Inc, with 4760 employees, boasts a gross margin of +59.07, an operating margin of +14.07, and a pretax margin of +7.65. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the last quarter, a distinct improvement over the predicted -$0.16. Forecasts suggest an EPS growth of 14.30% in the coming five years.

The company’s diluted EPS currently stands at 0.50 and is anticipated to climb to 0.99 in the subsequent quarter. Despite these figures, the company’s stock has seen a decrease in the 5-day average volume of shares traded. However, it maintains a substantial market capitalization of $1.20 billion.

Financial Ratios and Volatility

Key financial ratios for Canada Goose Holdings Inc also reveal a quick ratio of 0.72, a price to sales ratio of 0.97, and a price to free cash flow of 64.93. The stock’s historical volatility over the past 14 days is 65.84%, indicating a certain level of unpredictability in the market. The company’s 50-day Moving Average is priced at $11.37, while the 200-day Moving Average rests at $15.53.

Company Outlook and Analyst Ratings

The stock has been given a consensus rating of Hold, with an average rating score of 2.17. This is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Analysts forecast an upside of 44.2% from its current price of C$15.41, predicting a price target of C$22.22. The company does not currently pay a dividend and has a P/E ratio of 30.82, suggesting it is trading at a less expensive ratio than the market average.

As a designer, manufacturer, and seller of performance luxury apparel, Canada Goose operates through three segments: Direct to Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. Despite a 2.1% decrease since the year’s start, the stock is currently trading at C$15.41.

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

