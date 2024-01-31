Canada Goose and KidSuper Unveil Vibrant Capsule Collection, NBA Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Announced as Ambassador

Canada Goose, a renowned name in luxury outerwear, has announced its collaboration with the Brooklyn-based KidSuper, unveiling a vibrant and artistically driven capsule collection. The Canadian brand has also appointed NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as their new global brand ambassador, adding a sporty twist to their latest collaboration.

When Creativity Meets Craftsmanship

The unique collection, slated for a launch on February 8th, 2024, is a blend of Canada Goose's iconic style and KidSuper's playful design ethos. It features original artwork by KidSuper's founder, Colm Dillane, and revitalizes Canada Goose's classic designs with a burst of colors, original illustrations, and mixed media visuals. The collection, comprising jackets, vests, and hats, will be available on the Canada Goose website and in stores.

A Shared Love for Adventure

Colm Dillane, KidSuper's founder, and the artistic mind behind the collection, shares a synergy with Canada Goose, driven by a mutual enthusiasm for adventure and nature. An outdoor enthusiast who recently enjoyed a snowboarding session with Shaun White, Dillane drew from his love for the outdoors to create this collection. This affinity for nature and adventure is reflected in the collection's colorful and creative design, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts.

Uniting Creativity and Community

Dillane's long-standing admiration for Canada Goose is evident in his design approach. He has described the collaboration as a community-led project that blends creativity with practicality. He envisions the collection being sported by outdoor enthusiasts on the slopes, uniting creativity, community, and practicality in a unique way.

This collaboration also marks Canada Goose's multi-year partnership with the NBA, celebrating the culture and community that make the NBA a global phenomenon. The appointment of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the brand ambassador is a testament to the sporty and dynamic spirit that this collaboration embodies.