Canada-Germany Coproduction ‘Rumours’: A Cinematic Metaphor of G7 Politics

In a unique cinematic endeavour, an upcoming Canada-Germany co-production, starring an illustrious cast including Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, and Roy Dupuis, is set to hit the screens in 2024. The film serves as a metaphorical critique of world politics, portraying the leaders of the G7 summit who find themselves lost in the woods amidst a global crisis.

Powerhouses of Production

Collaborating on this ambitious project are reputable production companies such as Buffalo Gal Pictures, Maze Pictures, and Square Peg Films. The funding for the movie is procured from various sources, including Telefilm Canada and Manitoba Film & Music, showcasing the expansive financial backing that the project enjoys.

An Ensemble Cast

The film’s star power is further amplified by the inclusion of renowned actors like Charles Dance and Denis Menochet. The film, aptly titled ‘Rumours’, is a testament to the intrigue and complexity inherent in global politics, brought to life by these accomplished thespians.

Distribution and Sales

Distribution duties are shared among various companies, with Elevation Pictures spearheading distribution in Canada and Plaion Pictures in Germany. The distribution deal was deftly negotiated by Bleecker Street, with CAA Media Finance representing the filmmakers. Adding to the ensemble behind the scenes are producers Liz Jarvis, Philipp Kreuzer, and Lars Knudsen, and executive producers Andrew Karpen, Kent Sanderson, Ari Aster, among others. Protagonist Pictures is in charge of handling international sales, ensuring the film reaches a global audience.