Canada Expands Procurements for Non-Emitting Electricity: A Nationwide Effort

Electricity grid operators across Canada are significantly expanding their procurement processes for non-emitting electricity sources. This shift forms part of a nationwide effort to ensure supply adequacy and meet aggressive carbon emissions reduction targets. Various provinces, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta, are seeking increased electricity supply and storage from private developers to meet these goals.

Ontario: Aiming for Renewable Electricity

Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has introduced new procurement processes under its Resource Adequacy Framework. Two significant procurements, the Expedited Long-Term RFP and the Long-Term 1 RFP, are expected to add new capacity by 2027 and 2030, respectively. The upcoming Long-Term 2 RFP (LT2 RFP), open to all non-emitting resources, targets approximately 2000 MW. This procurement focuses on system needs for 2030-2034, with an announcement of proposals expected in 2025. Notably, an emphasis is placed on Indigenous participation and local community support in these procurement processes.

Quebec: Tripling Wind Generation by 2035

Hydro Quebec is spearheading Quebec’s efforts to increase its renewable energy capacity. The province is currently calling for tenders for wind and other renewable energy blocks, with recent submissions amounting to over 1300 MW of capacity. Hydro Quebec’s action plan includes a goal to triple wind generation capacity by 2035 and enhance energy storage. This reflects Quebec’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions and fostering the development of clean energy.

British Columbia: New Sources of Clean Energy

BC Hydro, in British Columbia, is planning its first call for power in 15 years. This call, set to launch in 2024, aims to add approximately 3000 GWh per year from greenfield facilities and 700 GWh per year from existing facilities. The province’s energy strategy prioritizes Indigenous ownership and equity interest opportunities.

Alberta: A Hotspot for Renewable Energy Investment

Alberta’s open market framework has attracted a significant influx of renewable energy investment. The province has added a considerable portion of Canada’s total wind and solar generation capacity. Alberta’s approach, facilitated by its carbon emission offsetting regime, has resulted in a surge in the development of renewable technologies and brought about substantial economic benefits.

The Canadian government’s new standard on the availability of renewable energy procurements, recently published, underpins these efforts. As Canada continues to navigate its path towards a sustainable energy future, these developments provide a promising blueprint for other nations to follow.