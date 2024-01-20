Canada Delivers Draft of Security Assurances Plan to Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Negotiations

In a discreet yet significant move, the Canadian government has delivered a draft of its proposed security assurances plan to Ukraine, a development confirmed by Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine, Natalka Cmoc. The diplomatic maneuver, reported by Ukrainian media, indicates a steady shift in international relations as Canada navigates its commitments to Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Assurances, Not Guarantees

While the plan delineates Canada's commitments to Ukraine, it's noteworthy to discern them as 'assurances' rather than 'guarantees.' This distinction draws a thread through Ukraine's troubled history with the Budapest Memorandum, wherein it relinquished its nuclear weapons in exchange for security assurances that are now deemed inadequate. By characterizing the commitments as 'assurances,' Canada adopts a cautious yet calculated stance in its international diplomacy.

Quiet Conversations and Ongoing Negotiations

The Global Affairs Canada department has maintained a reserved demeanor, referring to these as 'bilateral security commitments' and verifying that negotiations are in progress. This silence from Ottawa resonates with a sense of caution and awareness, acknowledging the complexity and sensitivity of the geopolitical situation.

Global Support for Ukraine

Amid the backdrop of Ukraine's exclusion from NATO, the G7 nations pledged to negotiate bilateral security deals as a measure of reassurance for the beleaguered nation. The UK has already signed a new security agreement with Ukraine, indicating a trend towards more robust and substantial support from global allies. Defence analyst Oleksandr Musiienko underscores this distinction's significance for Ukraine, highlighting the country's anticipation for more concrete commitments from its allies.