Canada

Canada Contemplates Cap on International Students Amid Housing Concerns

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
A controversial move is on the horizon as the Canadian government expresses its intent to place a cap on the number of international students entering the country, according to Immigration Minister Marc Miller. The decision, a response to the surging volume of students, which peaked at about 900,000, is part of an effort to ameliorate the housing affordability crisis and manage the impact of the large student population in certain regions.

Addressing the Surge of International Students

Over the past decade, Canada has seen a notable influx of international students, with active visas jumping from 275,000 in 2012 to over 800,000 in 2022. The largest contributor to these numbers is India, accounting for a significant 37% of the total international students as of November 2023. This rapid growth has sparked concerns over imbalances in local communities and the impact on housing affordability, prompting the government to explore the option of a cap.

Steps Towards Better Regulation

While the precise number of the intended reduction remains undisclosed, the Canadian government has already initiated steps to better regulate the flow of international students. These include heightening the proof of financial support required for new study permit applications and mandating designated learning institutions to authenticate acceptance letters through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Such measures aim to ensure both the financial capability of incoming students and the authenticity of their offer letters.

Federal and Provincial Cooperation

As the contemplation of capping international students continues, Minister Miller emphasizes the need for both federal and provincial governments to collaborate in addressing this complex issue. He states that a cap would not serve as a ‘one-size-fits-all solution’ to the diverse housing shortages across Canada. Instead, it is a component of a broader strategy that involves managing immigration targets and balancing the societal impact of a large international student population.

Canada Education
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

