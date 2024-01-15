en English
Canada

Canada Considers Limiting International Student Influx Amidst Housing Crisis

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
In a move that could reverberate through educational institutions and impact the economy, Canada is mulling over options to limit the number of international students coming into the country. This step is being considered amidst growing concerns about the nation’s housing shortage. Immigration Minister Marc Miller has described the situation as a system that has ‘gotten out of control,’ referring to the steady increase in the issuance of foreign student visas.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

Canada’s housing crisis has been a persistent issue, affecting countless Canadians across the country. The government’s contemplation of imposing a cap on international student numbers is one among many efforts to address this crisis. Over the past decade, the number of international students in Canada has seen a significant spike, rising from 275,000 in 2012 to over 800,000 in 2022. This influx, coupled with an increase in temporary residents primarily consisting of international students and migrant workers, has exacerbated the housing situation.

Implications for Educational Institutions and Economy

International students have been a vital cog in the machine of Canada’s educational institutions and economy. They are a significant source of revenue and contribute immensely to cultural exchange. The proposed cap could therefore have far-reaching effects. However, the specific measures to be taken and their potential impact on international students, universities, and the housing market remain uncertain, as discussions and considerations are set to take place in the coming months.

Political Repercussions

The housing crisis has also had political consequences, with polls indicating a decline in public support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals after over eight years in office. Trudeau has been a staunch advocate for increased annual immigration, a stance that is now under scrutiny due to the ongoing housing issues.

As Canada navigates this complex situation, the balance between addressing domestic concerns and maintaining its position as a desirable destination for international students will be a challenge. The country’s decisions in the coming months will have lasting implications for its educational institutions, economy, housing market, and international relations.

Canada Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Canada

