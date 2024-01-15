Canada Considers Capping International Students Amidst Housing Crisis

In a response to a mounting housing affordability crisis, the Canadian government is mulling over the idea of imposing a limit on the number of international students residing in Canada. The proposal comes amidst an escalating demand for homes by migrants and international students, coupled with a construction slowdown induced by inflation. Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, confirmed this consideration in a recent interview.

A Decade of Growth

Over the past decade, Canada has witnessed a significant surge in the number of foreign students with active visas, jumping from 275,000 in 2012 to more than 800,000 in 2022. This influx has played a substantial role in bolstering the Canadian economy, particularly in addressing the demands of an aging population. The Liberal government had earlier floated the idea of capping foreign student visas in August but refrained from making a decision then.

Political Tensions and Housing Crisis

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration battles declining popularity and criticism from the opposition Conservatives over the handling of the housing issue, the debate over international student cap gains momentum. The conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, have accused the government of mismanaging the housing crisis. The potential cap on international students is now under discussion with provincial counterparts.

Implications for India

The proposed cap could have severe implications for Indian students, who make up a significant portion of international students in Canada. Nearly half of the 32,000 tech workers who migrated to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023 originated from India. The Canadian government processed nearly 87,000 new study permit applications for Indian nationals between July and October 2023, which, while 40% less than the same period in 2022, still highlights the country’s attractiveness for Indian students.

In conclusion, amidst a severe housing shortage, Canada’s contemplation to cap the number of international students testifies to the challenges of balancing economic growth with the wellbeing of residents. As the government mulls over its options, the implications for international students, particularly those from India, hang in the balance.