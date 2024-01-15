en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada Considers Capping International Students Amidst Housing Crisis

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Canada Considers Capping International Students Amidst Housing Crisis

In a response to a mounting housing affordability crisis, the Canadian government is mulling over the idea of imposing a limit on the number of international students residing in Canada. The proposal comes amidst an escalating demand for homes by migrants and international students, coupled with a construction slowdown induced by inflation. Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, confirmed this consideration in a recent interview.

A Decade of Growth

Over the past decade, Canada has witnessed a significant surge in the number of foreign students with active visas, jumping from 275,000 in 2012 to more than 800,000 in 2022. This influx has played a substantial role in bolstering the Canadian economy, particularly in addressing the demands of an aging population. The Liberal government had earlier floated the idea of capping foreign student visas in August but refrained from making a decision then.

Political Tensions and Housing Crisis

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration battles declining popularity and criticism from the opposition Conservatives over the handling of the housing issue, the debate over international student cap gains momentum. The conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, have accused the government of mismanaging the housing crisis. The potential cap on international students is now under discussion with provincial counterparts.

Implications for India

The proposed cap could have severe implications for Indian students, who make up a significant portion of international students in Canada. Nearly half of the 32,000 tech workers who migrated to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023 originated from India. The Canadian government processed nearly 87,000 new study permit applications for Indian nationals between July and October 2023, which, while 40% less than the same period in 2022, still highlights the country’s attractiveness for Indian students.

In conclusion, amidst a severe housing shortage, Canada’s contemplation to cap the number of international students testifies to the challenges of balancing economic growth with the wellbeing of residents. As the government mulls over its options, the implications for international students, particularly those from India, hang in the balance.

0
Canada Economy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
47 mins ago
Newfoundland and Labrador Mandate Licensing for High-Cost Credit Lenders
Effective June 1, Newfoundland and Labrador have set a precedent by mandating high-cost credit lenders to hold a license to operate within the province. With this, the region becomes the fifth Canadian province to roll out such stringent regulations. The rules encapsulate companies that deal in high-interest loans, high-interest car leases, and rent-to-own furniture schemes.
Newfoundland and Labrador Mandate Licensing for High-Cost Credit Lenders
Sunday Blaze Engulfs Home in North Point Douglas, Disrupts Traffic
1 hour ago
Sunday Blaze Engulfs Home in North Point Douglas, Disrupts Traffic
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
1 hour ago
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
1 hour ago
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
Patricia Cousineau's Entrepreneurial Leap: A Tale of Resilience and Innovation
1 hour ago
Patricia Cousineau's Entrepreneurial Leap: A Tale of Resilience and Innovation
Elderly Woman's Death in Ontario Leads to Second-Degree Murder Charge
1 hour ago
Elderly Woman's Death in Ontario Leads to Second-Degree Murder Charge
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
10 seconds
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
43 seconds
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
2 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
2 mins
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
2 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
3 mins
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
4 mins
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
4 mins
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
4 mins
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
11 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
15 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app