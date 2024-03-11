Canada Concerned Over 'Product of USA' Meat Label Rule Impacting Trade

Canada's federal government, alongside organizations representing the nation's beef producers, has expressed apprehension following the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) announcement of a final rule concerning 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry, and egg products. Unveiled on Monday, the rule stipulates that such labels are permissible solely for products from animals born, raised, slaughtered, and processed within the United States, a significant shift from the existing policy. This development has sparked fears of potential disruptions to the intricately connected North American meat and livestock supply chains.

Understanding the New Rule

The USDA's decision, effective from 2026, aims to bolster consumer trust by ensuring that 'Product of USA' or 'Made in the USA' labels accurately reflect the origin of meat, poultry, and egg products. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack emphasized the rule's role in enhancing marketplace fairness and supporting smaller processors. However, Canada's Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and International Trade Minister Mary Ng have voiced disappointment, stressing the rule's oversight of the critical trading relationship between Canada and the United States. They highlighted the collaboration between the two nations' meat and livestock sectors and announced plans to address their concerns during an upcoming trilateral meeting with the United States and Mexico in Colorado.

Reactions and Implications

The Canadian Cattle Association (CCA) labeled the rule as 'the most onerous standard in the world,' expressing worries over potential discrimination against live cattle imports and the impact on the North American supply chain's integration. The rule, while distinct from the country-of-origin labels (COOL) mandates revoked in 2015, nonetheless raises concerns about the continuity of beef trade between Canada and the U.S. The CCA, along with other stakeholders, is poised to closely monitor the rule's implementation, vigilant for any signs of trade segregation or adverse effects on beef producers.

Looking Ahead

As Canada reviews the final rule thoroughly, the meat and livestock sectors on both sides of the border await clarity on its implications for trade and market access. The shared goal remains to uphold a stable, efficient, and competitive marketplace that ensures a reliable supply of high-quality products. With the rule's activation still years away, ongoing dialogue and cooperation between Canada, the United States, and Mexico will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities it presents, aiming to mitigate potential disruptions and foster a resilient North American meat and livestock industry.