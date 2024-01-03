en English
Canada

Canada Boosts Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program: A Step Towards Sustainable Living

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Canada Boosts Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program: A Step Towards Sustainable Living

In a significant move towards sustainable living, the Canadian federal government has announced the revised Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) program for low- to median-income households in Newfoundland and Labrador. The initiative provides these households with access to a maximum funding of $22,000 to transition from oil heating systems to more energy-efficient heat pump systems.

Unpacking the OHPA Program

The funding, aimed at reducing heating costs and promoting energy efficiency, comprises a maximum of $15,000 through the federal OHPA program. On top of that, an additional amount of up to $7,000 is available from the provincial government of Newfoundland and Labrador and other federal sources. Qualified applicants will receive a one-time federal payment of $250.

This enhanced OHPA program is part of the government’s broader efforts to support energy-efficient home heating solutions and reduce heating costs for residents. The announcement also clarifies that households across Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, who joined the original OHPA program since its spring 2023 launch, will soon receive the federal payments.

Beyond Provincial Borders

While the enhanced grants are exclusive to jurisdictions with co-delivery arrangements, including provincial contributions, other Canadian households can still apply for up to $10,000 in federal OHPA funding. This process is managed through the national portal by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan).

The government is currently negotiating heat pump agreements with five provinces and territories. The program’s ultimate objective is to alleviate the higher home heating costs associated with oil heating, with potential savings of up to $2,500 per year for homeowners who make the switch to cold-climate heat pumps.

A Step Towards Sustainable Living

The introduction of this program is an acknowledgement of the critical role of energy efficiency in promoting sustainable living and minimizing environmental impact. The initiative also offers a practical solution for homeowners amidst rising residential rates, providing incentives and rebates for energy-efficient upgrades.

Overall, the revised OHPA program forms part of Canada’s broader commitment to sustainable energy utilization and environmental conservation, offering tangible benefits to its citizens while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

