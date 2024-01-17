Canada Bolsters Investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility

The Government of Canada has announced an additional investment of $12.3 million towards the development of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. The project, being developed by Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp, aims to create a substantial number of jobs and significantly boost the provincial economy.

Investing in a Greener Future

The federal government's contribution includes $6.2 million dedicated to a front-end engineering and design study. This investment is part of a larger commitment to fostering Canada's green technology sector and ensuring long-term economic competitiveness. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities in green technology to secure Canada's economic future.

Impacting the Local Economy

The construction of the SAF facility is expected to generate approximately 1,500 jobs during the building phase and provide approximately 150 permanent, specialized positions once operational. The project is projected to potentially inject $2 billion into Manitoba's economy, fostering regional and workforce development. The SAF facility will integrate the agricultural sector with sustainable fuel production, using feedstock products like canola and soybean oils.

Leading the Way in Sustainable Aviation

The Azure SAF project is a significant step towards achieving Canada's climate goal of net zero emissions by 2050. Premier Wab Kinew underscored the benefits this initiative will bring to Manitoba and the broader Canadian economy. The use of Azure's SAF in existing jet engines could potentially reduce airline emissions by approximately 2.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year globally. This project is a clear demonstration of Canadian innovation in the field of green technology, positioning the country as a leader in the development and production of sustainable aviation fuels.