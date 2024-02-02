Canada and Ukraine Form Coalition to Repatriate Displaced Children

In a landmark development, Canada and Ukraine have announced the formation of an international coalition dedicated to repatriating children unlawfully taken from Ukrainian territories occupied by foreign forces. A joint briefing in Kyiv saw Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba unveil the initiative, underscoring the urgent humanitarian need to return these children to their families.

Humanity at the Helm

Describing the initiative's immense importance, Minister Joly emphasized that repatriating the children represents a fundamental issue of humanity. She highlighted the coalition's inclusive nature, involving multiple countries working cohesively to safeguard the rights of these displaced children. Her Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Kuleba, expressed gratitude for Canada's leadership in human rights and optimism regarding the proposed mechanism's effectiveness. He voiced hope for active global participation in this endeavor to reunite these children with their families.

Canada's Financial Support to Kyiv

During the briefing, Joly also underscored Canada's significant financial backing of Kyiv, amounting to a substantial CA$9.5 billion. Of this, CA$2.4 billion has been earmarked for military assistance. The Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister's visit to Ukraine further reiterates Canada's steadfast support in the face of ongoing conflict.

International Legal Battle

The initiative also aims to forge a legal case for the return of the children. It represents a collective effort to address the tragic impact of war on Ukrainian children and emphasizes the necessity of international cooperation. The International Criminal Court has already issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of war crimes related to the illegal deportation and displacement of Ukrainian children.