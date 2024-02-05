Canada and Ontario Governments Double Investment for Agri-food Market Expansion

In a significant move to bolster the agri-food sector, the Canadian and Ontario governments have announced an additional investment of $6 million into the Grow Ontario Market Initiative. The added funding effectively doubles the total program fund to $12 million. Introduced in 2023 under the umbrella of the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, the initiative aims to enhance the market presence of primary producers, food processors, and industry organizations domestically and internationally.

Gearing up for Market Expansion

The injection of funds is expected to aid market analysis, planning, and the development of new products, in addition to bolstering marketing efforts. The Grow Ontario Market Initiative is a part of a broader strategy aimed at expanding the growth and market reach of the agri-food sector.

Ontario Agri-food on Global Map

In sync with the financial boost, the Ontario government has taken active steps to promote the province's agriculture and food products abroad. A recent trade mission to Mexico, focusing on the promotion of grain and bakery products, is a testament to the initiative's momentum.

Boosting Supply Management Processing

Alongside the Grow Ontario Market Initiative, Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacCauley announced an investment of up to $89 million for 49 projects under the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund. Of this, $3,343,000 has been earmarked for the Lactalis Canada cheese plant in Ingleside. The fund seeks to help supply-managed processors adopt new technology, thereby increasing productivity and competitiveness. The adoption of new tech will modernize operations and respond to environmental challenges and labour shortages. Examples of projects include milk pasteurizers, ultrafiltration systems, robotics for packaging systems, and new machines for grading, setting, and breaking eggs.

Through these investments, the Canadian and Ontario governments are aiming to support Canadian family farms and rural communities, boost production capacity, and increase productivity for dairy, poultry, and egg processors. The agri-food sector is set for a transformative journey with these strategic initiatives and investments.