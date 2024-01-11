en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine

The Canadian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has introduced two major initiatives to tackle climate change and alleviate energy costs. In a significant move, the government has decided to double the top-up rate of the pollution price rebate for rural residents. This key decision aims to ease the financial burden of carbon pricing for individuals in rural areas who typically have limited options to switch from fossil fuels and are likely to bear higher energy costs.

Boost in Carbon Price Rural Rebate

The boost in the Carbon Price Rural Rebate is directly aimed at counterbalancing the impact of carbon emissions on heating oil usage. The exact amount of rebate, eligibility criteria, and the process of disbursement have been meticulously drafted to ensure maximum benefit to the rural populace. The increased rebate is a testament to the Canadian government’s commitment to making sustainable living affordable and encouraging eco-friendly practices.

Temporary Pause on Federal Carbon Price

In addition to the rebate boost, Trudeau has announced a three-year hiatus on the federal carbon price specifically on heating oil deliveries in regions where the federal fuel charge is currently applied. This move is designed to provide some financial relief during the chilly months for those who are affected by the federal fuel charge. This pause also extends to small businesses and households, further highlighting the government’s commitment to easing the energy cost burden.

Canada’s Support to Ukraine

In a separate but equally significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Canada and addressed the Canadian Parliament. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for Canada’s unwavering support amidst Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia. In response to Ukraine’s plea for assistance, Prime Minister Trudeau committed a $650 million multi-year aid package to support Ukraine’s defense and recovery efforts against the Russian invasion. This financial aid underscores Canada’s resolve to stand by Ukraine in its time of need.

0
Canada Climate & Environment International Relations
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
42 mins ago
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services
Librarians in Ontario are championing an innovative idea: the creation of a digital public library. This unified resource would offer province-wide access to services such as job training, language upskilling, tutoring, homework help, and health information. To bring this vision to life, they are requesting $15 million in the forthcoming provincial budget, taking inspiration from
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services
Teenage Tragedy: 15-year-old Boy Dies After Falling from Ski Lift in Morin-Heights
2 hours ago
Teenage Tragedy: 15-year-old Boy Dies After Falling from Ski Lift in Morin-Heights
2024: An Exciting Year of Anticipated Movie and TV Releases
2 hours ago
2024: An Exciting Year of Anticipated Movie and TV Releases
Canmore House Sale Reflects Current Real Estate Trends
1 hour ago
Canmore House Sale Reflects Current Real Estate Trends
Tragic Highway Collision in Nova Scotia Underscores Dangers of Wildlife
1 hour ago
Tragic Highway Collision in Nova Scotia Underscores Dangers of Wildlife
Vancouver Canucks Show Interest in KHL Star Sasha Chmelevski
2 hours ago
Vancouver Canucks Show Interest in KHL Star Sasha Chmelevski
Latest Headlines
World News
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
6 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
6 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
7 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
11 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
12 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
12 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
13 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
14 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
14 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
23 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app