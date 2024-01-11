en English
Canada

Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine

The Canadian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has introduced two major initiatives to tackle climate change and alleviate energy costs. In a significant move, the government has decided to double the top-up rate of the pollution price rebate for rural residents. This key decision aims to ease the financial burden of carbon pricing for individuals in rural areas who typically have limited options to switch from fossil fuels and are likely to bear higher energy costs.

Boost in Carbon Price Rural Rebate

The boost in the Carbon Price Rural Rebate is directly aimed at counterbalancing the impact of carbon emissions on heating oil usage. The exact amount of rebate, eligibility criteria, and the process of disbursement have been meticulously drafted to ensure maximum benefit to the rural populace. The increased rebate is a testament to the Canadian government’s commitment to making sustainable living affordable and encouraging eco-friendly practices.

Temporary Pause on Federal Carbon Price

In addition to the rebate boost, Trudeau has announced a three-year hiatus on the federal carbon price specifically on heating oil deliveries in regions where the federal fuel charge is currently applied. This move is designed to provide some financial relief during the chilly months for those who are affected by the federal fuel charge. This pause also extends to small businesses and households, further highlighting the government’s commitment to easing the energy cost burden.

Canada’s Support to Ukraine

In a separate but equally significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Canada and addressed the Canadian Parliament. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for Canada’s unwavering support amidst Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia. In response to Ukraine’s plea for assistance, Prime Minister Trudeau committed a $650 million multi-year aid package to support Ukraine’s defense and recovery efforts against the Russian invasion. This financial aid underscores Canada’s resolve to stand by Ukraine in its time of need.

Climate & Environment International Relations
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

