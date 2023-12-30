en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Canada: A Beacon of Hope for U.S. H-1B Visa Holders Amid Tech Layoffs

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:42 am EST
Canada: A Beacon of Hope for U.S. H-1B Visa Holders Amid Tech Layoffs

In the aftermath of significant layoffs in the U.S. tech industry, Canada has emerged as a beacon of hope for U.S. H-1B visa holders seeking new professional avenues. The H-1B visa program, a brainchild of the 1990 U.S. Immigration Act, is tailored for highly skilled and educated foreign workers, predominantly in technology and healthcare sectors. Tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple annually sponsor thousands of H-1B applications.

Visa Holders Left in Limbo

However, the cutthroat competition for the visa, coupled with recent layoffs from Microsoft and Amazon, has left numerous H-1B visa holders teetering on the edge. These professionals are left with a daunting 60-day timeframe to secure new sponsorship, alter their visa status, or brace for deportation.

Canada’s Open Arms

In an unprecedented response, Canada rolled out a pilot program on July 16, extending up to 10,000 U.S. H-1B visa holders a three-year open work permit. The program reached full capacity the very next day, underscoring the desperation and urgency among U.S. tech professionals. To date, the Canadian government has issued more than 6,000 work permits to U.S. H-1B holders.

Canada’s Tech Talent Strategy

This initiative is a strategic pillar of Canada’s Tech Talent Strategy, which aims to attract the crème de la crème of global tech professionals. A study by ACBRE illuminated that Canada’s tech market burgeoned by 15.7% since 2020, outpacing the U.S. growth rate of 11.4%. Currently, Canada is home to 1.1 million tech workers, with Toronto and Vancouver ranking among the top 10 tech cities in North America. The active recruitment of tech talent by the Canadian government underscores its global competitive edge in attracting international professionals.

On the other side of the border, the United States Department of State (DOS) has unveiled a domestic visa renewal pilot program for H-1B visa holders. Effective from January 29, 2024, through April 24, 2024, the program will permit select eligible applicants to renew their H-1B visas in the U.S., bypassing the need to travel abroad to a U.S. consulate. The program is capped at a total of 20,000 H-1B visa applications.

Meanwhile, Canada has also debuted a new pathway for temporary residents to transition into permanent residents, with a particular focus on healthcare workers and international graduates. The TR-to-PR program has garnered a vast number of applications, with Canada intending to welcome 32,000 new permanent residents through this route in 2023. Amidst a labor shortage and a record low unemployment rate, Canada is endeavoring to retain international students and temporary workers to alleviate these issues.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SEBI's Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Elicit Criticism from Industry Experts

By Rafia Tasleem

SEBI Extends Deadline for Updating Mutual Fund Nominations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Financial Gurus Offer Roadmap for Investing in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Asset Management Firms Gear up for Potential Approval of Bitcoin ETFs ...
@Business · 2 mins
Asset Management Firms Gear up for Potential Approval of Bitcoin ETFs ...
heart comment 0
U.S. Stocks Close 2023 with Impressive Gains Amid Optimism for 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S. Stocks Close 2023 with Impressive Gains Amid Optimism for 2024
Positive Economic Indicators Suggest Stability: Emmanuel Dombo’s Analysis

By Shivani Chauhan

Positive Economic Indicators Suggest Stability: Emmanuel Dombo's Analysis
Uganda’s Financial Stability Threatened Amid World Bank Funding Halt and Rising Debt

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's Financial Stability Threatened Amid World Bank Funding Halt and Rising Debt
Unsettled Government Debts to Businesses: A Call for Transparency in Uganda

By Israel Ojoko

Unsettled Government Debts to Businesses: A Call for Transparency in Uganda
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
39 seconds
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
2 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
3 mins
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
3 mins
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
4 mins
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
4 mins
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
7 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
9 mins
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
9 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app