Canada: A Beacon of Hope for U.S. H-1B Visa Holders Amid Tech Layoffs

In the aftermath of significant layoffs in the U.S. tech industry, Canada has emerged as a beacon of hope for U.S. H-1B visa holders seeking new professional avenues. The H-1B visa program, a brainchild of the 1990 U.S. Immigration Act, is tailored for highly skilled and educated foreign workers, predominantly in technology and healthcare sectors. Tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple annually sponsor thousands of H-1B applications.

Visa Holders Left in Limbo

However, the cutthroat competition for the visa, coupled with recent layoffs from Microsoft and Amazon, has left numerous H-1B visa holders teetering on the edge. These professionals are left with a daunting 60-day timeframe to secure new sponsorship, alter their visa status, or brace for deportation.

Canada’s Open Arms

In an unprecedented response, Canada rolled out a pilot program on July 16, extending up to 10,000 U.S. H-1B visa holders a three-year open work permit. The program reached full capacity the very next day, underscoring the desperation and urgency among U.S. tech professionals. To date, the Canadian government has issued more than 6,000 work permits to U.S. H-1B holders.

Canada’s Tech Talent Strategy

This initiative is a strategic pillar of Canada’s Tech Talent Strategy, which aims to attract the crème de la crème of global tech professionals. A study by ACBRE illuminated that Canada’s tech market burgeoned by 15.7% since 2020, outpacing the U.S. growth rate of 11.4%. Currently, Canada is home to 1.1 million tech workers, with Toronto and Vancouver ranking among the top 10 tech cities in North America. The active recruitment of tech talent by the Canadian government underscores its global competitive edge in attracting international professionals.

On the other side of the border, the United States Department of State (DOS) has unveiled a domestic visa renewal pilot program for H-1B visa holders. Effective from January 29, 2024, through April 24, 2024, the program will permit select eligible applicants to renew their H-1B visas in the U.S., bypassing the need to travel abroad to a U.S. consulate. The program is capped at a total of 20,000 H-1B visa applications.

Meanwhile, Canada has also debuted a new pathway for temporary residents to transition into permanent residents, with a particular focus on healthcare workers and international graduates. The TR-to-PR program has garnered a vast number of applications, with Canada intending to welcome 32,000 new permanent residents through this route in 2023. Amidst a labor shortage and a record low unemployment rate, Canada is endeavoring to retain international students and temporary workers to alleviate these issues.