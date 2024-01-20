Cameron Kennedy Announces Growing Family and Cherished Heirloom

Actor Cameron Kennedy, who gained fame as a teenage vampire in Disney Channel's 'My Babysitter's A Vampire,' has recently revealed heartwarming news about his expanding family. Now 30, Kennedy's journey in the entertainment industry started with notable roles in the anthology movie 'Toronto Stories' in 2008 and the anime 'Beyblade: Metal Fusion' from 2009 to 2010.

A New Chapter Begins

In 2022, Kennedy embarked on a new journey, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Brittani, at the picturesque Deerhurst Resort in Canada. Their love story took a delightful turn in August 2023 when they announced they were expecting their first child together, due in February 2024.

Preparing for a New Arrival

As they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy, the couple has been lovingly renovating a family heirloom dresser. This piece of furniture, crafted by Kennedy's grandfather, has journeyed through generations and is now ready to be part of his own child's life. Sharing their anticipation for the arrival of their little one, the couple posted about their work on the dresser, a testament to the enduring love and legacy within the family.

Fans Share the Excitement

News of the couple's impending parenthood and the touching story of the dresser's sentimental journey through the family has ignited a wave of delight among Kennedy's fans. As they cheer for the actor's expanding family, fans are eager to see this new, personal chapter of Kennedy's life unfold.