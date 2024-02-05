Cambridge Memorial Hospital Close to Fundraising Goal for New MRI Machine

Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is inching towards the successful conclusion of its fundraising campaign for a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, aided by a significant donation of $1 million from the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation. This generous endowment has catapulted the campaign to around 90% of its ambitious $5-million target.

Revamping Diagnostic Services

The new MRI is a much-needed upgrade from the hospital's current 12-year-old machine, which the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation also played a key role in funding back in 2012. The hospital recently ushered in a new Diagnostic Imaging (DI) department, designed to accommodate the new MRI upon its anticipated delivery by the end of 2025. This move is part of a broader initiative to bolster diagnostic services and cater to the diverse needs of outpatient, inpatient, and emergency patients.

Expanding Capacities

The revamped DI department now accommodates 90 dedicated staff members, including skilled radiologists and technologists. In the past year alone, CMH conducted over 11,000 MRI scans, attesting to the critical role of up-to-date diagnostic tools in modern healthcare. The hospital's commitment to community health is echoed in its reliance entirely on community donations for funding its essential equipment and technology.

Community Contribution

Leading the fundraising charge is the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation, which has undertaken commendable efforts to secure the necessary financial backing for hospital equipment from benefactors like the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation. The latter's contribution has been instrumental in augmenting local healthcare services, ensuring world-class care for the local community and fortifying the overall healthcare infrastructure.