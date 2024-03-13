Call for Compensation: Ombudsman Urges Support for Afghan War's Canadian Advisers

Canada's military ombudsman, Gregory Lick, has taken a stand, urging the Department of National Defence (DND) to acknowledge and compensate former language and cultural advisers who significantly contributed alongside Canadian troops in Afghanistan. As Canada commemorates the 10th anniversary of its military withdrawal, this call for action highlights a pressing issue of equity and recognition for those who played a pivotal role in the nation’s longest-ever war.

Unrecognized Sacrifices and the Quest for Equity

Between 2002 and 2009, Canadian citizens of Afghan descent were recruited by the Department of National Defence to serve as language and cultural advisers in Afghanistan. Their invaluable insights and guidance were crucial for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to navigate the complexities of guerilla warfare. Despite their contributions, these advisers, categorized as civilian contractors, faced a stark disparity in post-mission support. Limited to applying for federal health benefits within six months of their return and ineligible for Veterans Affairs services, many found themselves battling injuries and psychological scars without adequate support.

Challenges in Claiming Benefits

The plight of these advisers gained public attention in 2019, leading to an initiative to secure them benefits through the Ontario Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB). However, the process proved to be fraught with challenges, as many claims were denied due to the board's lack of experience with war zone-related injuries. Approximately 65 cases are currently being managed by the ombudsman's office, reflecting a systemic issue in acknowledging and compensating the sacrifices made by these individuals. Lick's correspondence with Defence Minister Bill Blair underscores a broader call for justice, urging for an exception to the norm to right these wrongs.

A Call to Action

In response, Diana Ebadi, a spokesperson for Blair's office, indicated that the minister is actively seeking solutions to support the former advisers, acknowledging their critical role in Canada's mission in Afghanistan. As discussions continue, the broader Canadian community and its leaders are confronted with a moral imperative to ensure that those who have served, regardless of their official capacity, receive the recognition and support they rightfully deserve.

As Canada reflects on its involvement in Afghanistan, the call for compensating its unsung heroes serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities and lasting impacts of war. It challenges us to reconsider our definitions of service and sacrifice, advocating for a more inclusive and equitable recognition of all who contribute to our nation's efforts on the global stage. This moment of reckoning offers an opportunity for Canada to demonstrate its commitment to fairness and justice for all members of its military community.