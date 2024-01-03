en English
California Sea Lions Turn Coal Harbour into Wildlife Watch Zone

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
Since early December, a spectacle of nature has unfurled in the vicinity of the Vancouver Rowing Club in Stanley Park. An unusual gathering of about 15 to 20 California sea lions has made these waters their temporary abode, transforming the Coal Harbour area into a spontaneous wildlife watch zone. This unexpected stay, which has sparked the curiosity and excitement of locals and tourists alike, is attributed to the peculiarities of the El Niño weather pattern.

El Niño and Sea Lions: A Connection in the Currents

Dr. Martin Haulena, the executive director of the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, elucidates the role of the El Niño weather pattern in this phenomenon. El Niño, characterized by increased water temperatures, is known to instigate alterations in animal migration patterns due to shifts in prey locations. The sea lions, which typically migrate north during the winter months, seem to have altered their course this year, leading to their prolonged stay in Coal Harbour.

A Close Encounter of the Marine Kind

Anna Paynter, a tourist from Tacoma, Washington, was among those who were thrilled to witness these marine mammals up close. While engaging in her routine run, she happened upon the sea lions, making her jogging experience a memorable one. However, it’s not all fun and games. Adult male California sea lions, which can weigh up to 350 kilograms, are known to haul themselves out of water to rest on various surfaces. This behavior, coupled with their tendency to be aggressive, necessitates caution.

Public Safety and Animal Welfare

Dr. Haulena has advised the public to maintain a safe distance from the sea lions, to ensure the safety of both humans and the animals. These sea lions have been victims of boat collisions in the past, leading to grave injuries. A resident sea lion at the Vancouver Aquarium, named Cinco, bears the scars of such an incident. Permanently injured by a gunshot, Cinco is now unable to be released into the wild due to blindness. The herd of wild sea lions in Coal Harbour may choose to leave at any time, or stick around until spring, when they are expected to return to California for the mating season.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

