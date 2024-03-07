Calgary's Slow Down, Move Over Event Raises Road Safety Awareness in Memory of Fallen Tow Truck Driver

Calgary tow truck drivers, first responders, and road maintenance crews are joining forces to elevate road safety consciousness through the city's annual Slow Down, Move Over campaign. This initiative, set to occur on March 7 between 7 and 8 p.m. along Deerfoot Trail near Glenmore Trail off-ramps, serves as a vital reminder for motorists to decelerate and maintain a safe distance from safety vehicles exhibiting flashing lights on Calgary's thoroughfares. "Everyone deserves to head home from work at the end of each day, including those working on our roadways, whether that is for emergency response or roadside service," expressed Sgt. Brad Norman of the Calgary Police Service traffic section in a press release.

Remembering Courtney Schaefer

The annual event honors the memory of tow truck driver Courtney Schaefer, who tragically lost his life on March 7, 2017, while working near Esterhazy, Sask. His passing underscores the peril that roadside workers face daily. "In remembrance of his death and to remind the public about the dangers these professionals face when working on busy roadways, the seventh annual roadside event will take place," stated a City of Calgary news release. This remembrance acts as a poignant reminder of the risks these workers navigate and the imperative of driver awareness and caution.

Legal Obligations and Penalties

Under current regulations, when an emergency vehicle, tow truck, or road service vehicle, including snowplows, is halted with flashing lights activated, motorists must reduce their speed to 60 km/h or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower, in the adjacent lane. Failure to adhere to these rules can result in fines ranging from $136 to $991. Moreover, for any motorist traveling more than 50km/h over the speed limit, a mandatory court appearance is necessitated, emphasizing the serious consequences of neglecting road safety protocols.

John Petropoulos Memorial Fund's Involvement

The John Petropoulos Memorial Fund (JPMF), named in honor of Const. John Petropoulos who died in the line of duty on Sept. 29, 2000, also supports the event. "We need drivers to slow down and give first responders room to work; they don't dictate where the emergencies occur," said Cliff O'Brien, chair of the JPMF. The fund's involvement highlights the broader community's collective effort to ensure the safety of those who serve on the front lines, aiming for a future where every worker returns home safely at the end of the day.

As the city of Calgary commemorates this significant event, it beckons a moment of reflection on the importance of roadway safety and the collective responsibility of motorists to protect those who work tirelessly to keep our roads safe. The memory of Courtney Schaefer and the sacrifice of Const. John Petropoulos serve as stark reminders of the fragility of life and the critical need for vigilance and respect on the road. Through such initiatives, Calgary continues to foster a culture of safety and awareness, hoping to prevent future tragedies and ensure the well-being of all road users and workers.