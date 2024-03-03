Calgary's Eau Claire Hub Hosts Eugene Stickland's 'Welcome to My Renaissance' Residency

Calgary's art scene is about to be reinvigorated with a residency that promises to bridge the past, present, and future of local creativity. Eugene Stickland, a name synonymous with Calgary's artistic evolution, is set to begin his 'Welcome to My Renaissance' residency at the Eau Claire Neighbourhood Hub. Starting Monday, Stickland invites the community to engage with an array of Calgary's most celebrated artists, poets, and musicians over the next two weeks.

Unveiling A Tapestry of Talent

Stickland's residency serves as a living gallery, showcasing the rich tapestry of Calgary's arts scene. Day one kicks off with an open invitation to the public, setting the stage for a series of encounters with artists like Chris Cran, Teres Posyniak, and singer-songwriter Tom Phillips, among others. This eclectic gathering is not just a showcase but an interactive dialogue, offering an intimate glimpse into the creative process of each artist. Stickland's collaboration with the Stardale Program's director, Helen McPhaden, highlights a curated screening of 'The Road,' a powerful testament to the voices of Indigenous adolescent girls.

Exploring the Future of Books and Art

Amid discussions and exhibitions, Stickland will also host a forum on the future of books, sparked by his experience with B House Publications. This conversation extends beyond literature, pondering the evolving landscape of art in the digital age. The residency will not only reflect on Stickland's storied career but also ponder the shifting paradigms of Calgary's artistic expressions. Through discussions, performances, and shared experiences, 'Welcome to My Renaissance' acts as a crucible for the new ideas shaping Calgary's cultural identity.

A Glimpse Into Calgary's Artistic Evolution

Stickland's residency is more than a retrospective; it's a forward-looking celebration of Calgary's diverse artistic community. From the walls of the Eau Claire Neighbourhood Hub to the conversations sparked among its visitors, the event encapsulates the vibrancy and resilience of local arts. As Stickland shared over coffee, this two-week event aims to weave together a narrative of what has been and what may come, offering a rare insight into the collective psyche of Calgary's creators.

As the 'Welcome to My Renaissance' residency unfolds, it promises to be a beacon for both established and emerging artists, as well as art enthusiasts across Calgary. It stands as a testament to the power of community, creativity, and collaboration in shaping the future of arts in the city. For those eager to immerse themselves in Calgary's dynamic arts scene, the Eau Claire Neighbourhood Hub is the place to be over the coming weeks.