Calgary's Easter Tradition Finds New Home: Diocese Navigates Permit Hurdles for Good Friday Event

Calgary's Roman Catholic diocese has announced a significant change to its annual Good Friday tradition, The Way of the Cross, amidst timing and logistical challenges. This year, the event will occur at a new location, starting from St. Mary's University campus and concluding at the Father Lacombe Care Centre in southeast Calgary, marking a departure from its traditional route since 1983.

Adapting to Change

Bishop William McGrattan highlighted the challenge of securing necessary permits in time as a key reason for the location shift. The diocese aims to ensure safety and proper conduct during the procession, acknowledging potential sensitivities around the public display of religious events. The 2023 procession, coordinated by Our Lady of Fatima Portuguese Parish, will be the first organized by the diocese since the hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Engagement and Hopes

Although participation might not reach the usual numbers of 1,500 to 2,000 attendees, McGrattan is optimistic about the opportunity for greater community engagement in southeast Calgary. The hour-long procession involves walking between 14 different stations, with worshipers meditating and reciting prayers, reflecting on Jesus Christ's last day on earth. McGrattan expresses hope that the event will resonate with people as a meaningful religious expression, transcending specific denominational boundaries.

Looking Forward

Despite this year's location change, McGrattan revealed plans to return the procession to its traditional route around St. Mary's Cathedral in the future. The diocese's adaptation to logistical challenges this year highlights a commitment to maintaining religious traditions while being responsive to the community's needs and regulatory requirements. As Calgary's Roman Catholic community prepares for this year's Good Friday event, there's a sense of anticipation for what this new chapter will bring.