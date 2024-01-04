Calgary’s Condo Market Soars with 17% Value Increase

In a remarkable twist of real estate trends, Calgary’s condominium market has registered a whopping 17% increase in assessed values over the previous year. The surge has pushed the median price of a condo in the city to CAD 295,000, a significant leap from the earlier CAD 255,000. This increase is part of Calgary’s broader residential property value growth, which saw a 10% overall rise in 2023. Single detached homes and multi-residential properties contributed to this growth, with a 9% and 4% increase, respectively.

Migration and Housing Supply Disparity Fuels Growth

The value growth in Calgary’s property market is attributed to a substantial net migration surge and an inability of the new housing supply to keep pace with the demand. The lack of sufficient inventory has particularly impacted the condo market, leading to near-record lows in availability and consequently, high prices. Sales have remained robust, with a noticeable shift towards more affordable apartment condominium-style homes. This shift resulted in a record high of 7,884 sales in 2023.

Commercial Property Values Show Mixed Trends

While residential properties have seen a significant value increase, commercial property values have shown mixed trends. Industrial properties led the pack with a 9% increase, but office values remained flat. Retail properties, impacted by pandemic-induced challenges, experienced a modest 2% increase.

Property Tax Adjustments on the Horizon

With the city’s revenue-neutral tax formula, total tax revenues will remain unchanged despite the changes in assessment values. However, homeowners should expect their property taxes to adjust accordingly. Those whose property values have increased by more than the median 10% will potentially face higher taxes, while those with lower than the median increase may end up paying less than the previous year. The City of Calgary has initiated its property tax assessment for 2024, and owners have until March 11 to review assessments and file complaints.

The real estate dynamics in Calgary present a diverse picture. While some sectors, like condominiums, experience a surge, others like office spaces remain static. Amid changing landscapes, the city’s real estate market continues to promise exciting times ahead.