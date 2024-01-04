en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Calgary’s Condo Market Soars with 17% Value Increase

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Calgary’s Condo Market Soars with 17% Value Increase

In a remarkable twist of real estate trends, Calgary’s condominium market has registered a whopping 17% increase in assessed values over the previous year. The surge has pushed the median price of a condo in the city to CAD 295,000, a significant leap from the earlier CAD 255,000. This increase is part of Calgary’s broader residential property value growth, which saw a 10% overall rise in 2023. Single detached homes and multi-residential properties contributed to this growth, with a 9% and 4% increase, respectively.

Migration and Housing Supply Disparity Fuels Growth

The value growth in Calgary’s property market is attributed to a substantial net migration surge and an inability of the new housing supply to keep pace with the demand. The lack of sufficient inventory has particularly impacted the condo market, leading to near-record lows in availability and consequently, high prices. Sales have remained robust, with a noticeable shift towards more affordable apartment condominium-style homes. This shift resulted in a record high of 7,884 sales in 2023.

Commercial Property Values Show Mixed Trends

While residential properties have seen a significant value increase, commercial property values have shown mixed trends. Industrial properties led the pack with a 9% increase, but office values remained flat. Retail properties, impacted by pandemic-induced challenges, experienced a modest 2% increase.

Property Tax Adjustments on the Horizon

With the city’s revenue-neutral tax formula, total tax revenues will remain unchanged despite the changes in assessment values. However, homeowners should expect their property taxes to adjust accordingly. Those whose property values have increased by more than the median 10% will potentially face higher taxes, while those with lower than the median increase may end up paying less than the previous year. The City of Calgary has initiated its property tax assessment for 2024, and owners have until March 11 to review assessments and file complaints.

The real estate dynamics in Calgary present a diverse picture. While some sectors, like condominiums, experience a surge, others like office spaces remain static. Amid changing landscapes, the city’s real estate market continues to promise exciting times ahead.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
8 mins ago
NFL Week 18 Outlook: Experts Discuss Playoff Prospects, MVP Predictions, and More
In the thrilling world of the National Football League (NFL), Week 18 of the 2023 season holds great promises and high stakes. Erin Haluschak, a seasoned Black Press NFL expert, and Philip Wolf, the insightful editor of PQB News/VI Free Daily, delve into a comprehensive analysis of the current scenario in a recent podcast episode.
NFL Week 18 Outlook: Experts Discuss Playoff Prospects, MVP Predictions, and More
Dual U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Five Years for Aggravated Assault in Vancouver
20 mins ago
Dual U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Five Years for Aggravated Assault in Vancouver
Cargojet: Flying High on the Investment Radar
21 mins ago
Cargojet: Flying High on the Investment Radar
Fraser Lake Village Fined for Sewage Discharge Violations
9 mins ago
Fraser Lake Village Fined for Sewage Discharge Violations
Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice's 'Into the Magic'
11 mins ago
Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice's 'Into the Magic'
Shooting Incident in St. Theresa Point Prompts Lockdown in Garden Hill First Nation
11 mins ago
Shooting Incident in St. Theresa Point Prompts Lockdown in Garden Hill First Nation
Latest Headlines
World News
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
1 min
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
1 min
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
1 min
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
2 mins
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
2 mins
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
3 mins
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
3 mins
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
3 mins
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
3 mins
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app