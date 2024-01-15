Calgary's Bid to Attract Hollywood: Mayor and Film Commissioner Visit Los Angeles

Calgary's mayor, Jyoti Gondek, and film commissioner, Luke Azevedo, have taken a proactive stance to foster the city's burgeoning film industry. They recently embarked on a journey to Los Angeles, the heart of global cinema, to promote Calgary and the wider province of Alberta as potential filming hotspots for Hollywood productions. Their itinerary included meetings with executives from nine leading studios and streaming services, namely Amazon, MGM, Disney, Fox, Apple, DMG Entertainment, Netflix Animation, Lionsgate, and Skydance.

Advertisment

A Bid to Make Calgary an Attractive Destination for Filming

The purpose of these high-profile meetings was to present the city and province as attractive destinations for filming. While no concrete information was released about potential film or TV projects during a press conference held at city hall, the visit underscores Calgary's active pursuit of investment in its local film industry.

A Collaborative Endeavour

Advertisment

The delegation from Calgary was not limited to political and administrative figures. It also included leaders from local unions and guilds representing film workers, highlighting the city's collaborative effort to attract more film business to the area.

Calgary's Growing Film Industry

Calgary has been steadily gaining recognition in the film industry. The city approved over 750 permits related to 140 productions in 2023 alone. The film commissioner anticipates an uptick in production this year and holds high hopes for the city to continue contributing to major projects like 'The Last of Us'.

In the backdrop of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, which is making a comeback after a four-month delay due to Hollywood writers and actors strikes, the Calgary team's visit to Los Angeles signifies the city's commitment to being part of the global narrative of cinematic storytelling.