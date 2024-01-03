en English
Canada

Calgary Values its Public Trees at $1.3 Billion in a Bid to Preserve Green Cover

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Calgary Values its Public Trees at $1.3 Billion in a Bid to Preserve Green Cover

In a unique initiative to emphasize the importance of green cover, the City of Calgary has commenced the enormous task of valifying its public trees. The city is home to around seven million trees, collectively valued at a staggering $1.3 billion. This practice of assigning monetary worth to trees is not exclusive to Calgary but is observed across several Canadian municipalities where a systematic formula is used to estimate the value of trees, especially in incidents of damage or death.

Assessing the Worth of a Tree

The formula takes into account various factors such as the tree’s structure, its health, the species it belongs to, and crucially, its age and size. This algorithm is derived from the Guide for Plant Appraisal, a tool widely used across North America for tree valuation. The range of these valuations can be quite vast, with a quaking aspen valued at a modest $500, while a Scots pine can reach up to an impressive $180,000.

Guarding Green Cover Against Urban Development

The primary intention behind this practice of assigning monetary values to trees is to underline their significance in an urban landscape and to safeguard them from the impacts of construction and development. In instances where development necessitates the removal of a tree, the city can authorize the action and use the compensatory amount to plant new trees to replenish the green cover.

Considering the Environmental Impact of Trees

Despite the algorithm’s focus on tangible attributes, it does not currently measure the environmental benefits of trees, such as their cooling effects, carbon capture, and support to biodiversity. Many experts and scholars argue that these aspects should also be factored into a tree’s valuation. Trees play a significant role in mitigating climate change and possess ecological, psychological, and visual value that can be quite challenging to quantify. Calgary’s urban forestry lead, Mike Mahon, has indicated that the city’s tree strategy is due for a revision in the coming years, potentially opening the door for such considerations to be part of the valuation process.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

