Calgary Valley Ridge Home Sells Above Asking, Signaling Hot Market Start in 2024

As the new year dawned, a modest three-bedroom home in Calgary's suburban Valley Ridge area became the center of an unexpected real estate flurry. Listed at $725,000 in December 2023, the property at 10766 Valley Springs Rd., N.W., attracted three competitive offers, ultimately selling for $740,000 in January 2024. This sale, facilitated by eXp Realty agents Ben Archibald and Byron Howard, not only surpassed its asking price but also underscored the burgeoning demand in Calgary's housing market as inventory remained low during the holiday season.

Unexpected Buyer Enthusiasm

Despite its status as the smallest and least expensive option available in the area at the time, the house quickly drew attention from multiple buyers. "We definitely didn’t price for multiple offers, so it was a surprise to see," remarked agent Ben Archibald, noting the strategic advantage of catching the market's upswing in January. The property's appeal was further bolstered by its comprehensive features, including a two-tiered deck, garden, and recent upgrades to the roof and bathrooms.

Strategic Market Timing

The sale's timing was pivotal. Traditionally, the period between Christmas and New Year is slow for real estate transactions. However, the scarcity of listings during this time played to the sellers' advantage, allowing them to capitalize on the eagerness of buyers looking to secure homes before the year's end. This scenario has highlighted the importance of market timing and how a perceived offseason can turn into an opportune moment for sellers.

Local Amenities and Lifestyle Appeal

The property's location at the end of a cul-de-sac, combined with its proximity to local amenities such as Bowness Park and various walking trails, amplified its attractiveness. According to Mr. Archibald, the home offered not just a well-maintained living space but an "oasis-type backyard," providing privacy and a serene environment. These features, along with the house's layout and living space, played a significant role in drawing offers that exceeded expectations.