Calgary Sikh Temple Protest Escalates into Violence: Two Injured

In the quiet city of Calgary, Alberta, a peaceful protest outside the Gurdwara Sahib Boulevard escalated into a scene of violence, resulting in injuries to at least two individuals. The incident occurred when a crowd, ranging between 50 to 100 individuals, reported to be in protest, devolved into a physical altercation. The Calgary police were summoned to the scene around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, marking the third disturbance of the day involving the protesters and the occupants of the Dashmesh Culture Centre.

Unravelling the Cause of the Protest

Although no weapons were involved and no arrests have been made, the reasons for the protest and the ensuing conflict remain unspecified by the Calgary police. Gurpartap Baidwan, a chief protest organizer, shed some light on the matter. Baidwan claimed that the demonstration was orchestrated against the elected leadership committee of the Gurudwara. The accusations were severe, accusing the committee of violating various bylaws and the Sikh code of conduct, known as the Sikh Rehat Maryada.

A Two-Week Standoff

The protesters have been staging demonstrations since December 24, braving the biting cold weather. Despite their consistent presence, the protesters allege that the leadership committee has remained staunch in their refusal to engage in dialogue with them. The allegations centre around the committee’s lack of communication, unwillingness to settle conflicts within the community, and overall negligence.

Pollice Investigation Underway

As the dust settles on the altercation, the Calgary police have begun their investigation into the incident. While the specifics of what triggered the violence remain undisclosed, the police have not yet charged anyone in relation to the event. The incident marks a disquieting disruption in the ordinarily peaceful city, as authorities navigate this complex clash of faith and governance.