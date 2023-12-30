Calgary Property Tax Hike: An Anomaly or a Trend?

For Calgary homeowners, 2024 rings in with a substantial property tax increase of 7.8% – a jump from the average modest rises in previous years. This leap, however, according to Mayor Jyoti Gondek, should be viewed as an abnormality rather than a future trend.

Decision Behind the Increase

The city council, which approves budgets every four years and adjusts them annually in November, was faced with a difficult decision this year. The hike was driven by a shift in property tax share from non-residential to residential properties, and the addition of 28 investment priorities to the budget, amounting to approximately $600 million. These priorities encompassed areas such as housing, public safety, and transit.

Impact and Necessity of the Increase

For households with an assessed property value of $610,000, this increase translates into an additional $16 per month. While this could strain some budgets, the council considered this step necessary to ensure the funding of essential services and provide a degree of assurance to Calgarians. The housing strategy and transit safety emerged as notable areas of investment.

Future Projections

In her year-end interview with Postmedia, Mayor Gondek stressed upon the fact that vital services like fire protection and transit safety have now been securely incorporated into the base budget. This, she believes, reduces the chances of such significant hikes in the future. The emphasis was on this tax increase being an anomaly, not a sign of things to come.