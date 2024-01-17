Calgary Police Wrap Up Investigation into Violent Falconridge Clash; 28 Charged

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has wrapped up its four and a half months of rigorous investigation into a large-scale, violent clash involving about 150 individuals from opposing Eritrean community groups in Falconridge. The incident, which transpired on September 2, 2023, led to the creation of an investigative task force dedicated to identifying and prosecuting those involved in the violent event and consequential property damage.

28 Individuals Charged, 63 Offences Logged

As a result of the thorough investigation, 28 people have been charged, accounting for a total of 63 offences, including rioting, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon. Among those charged is Rusom Tesfamikael Tes, a 50-year-old resident of Calgary, who is embroiled in charges of rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A Detailed Investigation Approach

In the course of the investigation, the police task force deployed a comprehensive approach to gather evidence. This included analysis of footage from police body cameras, security cameras, and witnesses. The CPS also set up a dedicated web page to identify persons of interest, featuring photos of suspects and a tip line for the public to provide information.

Possibility of Further Charges

Despite the formal conclusion of the investigation, the police have indicated that more charges might be in the pipeline should additional information come forth. This highlights the ongoing commitment of the CPS to ensure justice is served in one of Calgary's most significant violent events.

Calgary Police Service: A Unique Stand

Chief Mark Neufeld lauded the relentless efforts of the police force in addressing the incident. He also pointed out that while similar disturbances have occurred elsewhere in Canada and internationally, the Calgary Police Service stands out as the only Canadian police agency to have laid rioting charges in such a case.