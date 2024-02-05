Calgary Police Unearth Fraudulent ID and Rental Scam: Over 350 Charges Laid

Calgary police have laid a combined total of 352 charges against three individuals, linked to a fraudulent ID and rental scam sweeping through the city. The scam was brought to light during an investigation that initiated in 2022 and culminated in the discovery of a counterfeit document manufacturing lab, equipped with credit card embossers, scanners, and other electronics.

Unveiling the Scam

Investigations into several storage lockers revealed stolen tax documents, mail, and IDs that bore no connection to the individuals accused of the scam. One of the suspects had previously been charged but failed to appear in court, which led the police to seek public assistance via social media. The feedback received indicated that the suspect continued to engage in fraudulent activities.

Breach of Trust and Identity

Authorities believe that the stolen identification documents, including social insurance and Alberta health care numbers, were acquired during storage locker break-ins. These documents were then used to create counterfeit credit cards for online purchases and fake rental applications for residences and storage lockers.

Victims and Arrests

The scam affected approximately 50 victims. The investigation concluded with a raid on January 11, 2024, at a residence on Panora Way Northwest, where the three suspects were apprehended. The police discovered equipment indicative of a fraudulent ID and credit card operation, and it was alleged that the residence itself was rented using falsified information.

The individuals facing these charges are Bridget Ann Aamot, with 165 new charges including fraud-related charges and 86 counts of failing to comply with the conditions of undertakings, Duane Douglas Phillips, 48, with 74 fraud-related charges, and Mandy Betty Adeline Bredlaw, with 113 offences, including fraud-related charges and two counts of breach of a conditional sentence order.