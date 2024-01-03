en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Calgary Police Pursue Man Wanted on 21 Criminal Warrants

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Calgary Police Pursue Man Wanted on 21 Criminal Warrants

The Calgary police are in pursuit of a man named Roger Anthony Owens, currently a subject of interest due to 21 criminal warrants issued against him. Among the charges he faces are forcible confinement and pointing a firearm. Despite the police’s repeated endeavours to apprehend Owens, the 51-year-old remains elusive.

Profile of the Wanted Man

Owens is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 227 pounds. Notably, he is bald and has blue eyes. His physical characteristics have been widely circulated in hopes of facilitating his identification by the public.

Public Assistance Required

The police are calling on the public’s assistance in their ongoing manhunt. They have made available a contact number, 403-266-1234, for anyone who might have relevant information concerning Owens’ location. In addition, people can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers, an initiative that allows citizens to share tips without jeopardizing their anonymity.

Other Recent Arrests

Meanwhile, there have been other recent arrests in connection to different crimes. One of the suspects implicated in a kidnapping and robbery case from September 2021 was apprehended in Edmonton. The remaining suspects, Eyuel Tamrat and Bol Atak Agout, are still on the run, facing numerous charges. Another man, Jamie Garth Hunt, turned himself in at the Victoria Police headquarters, resulting in his arrest. Hunt was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for reportedly breaching parole conditions and is currently serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction from 2007. A 23-year-old man from Calgary, Agout Atak Agout, connected to a previous kidnapping and robbery, was also arrested in Edmonton on New Year’s Day.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
14 seconds ago
Elon Musk Impersonation: South Simcoe Police Warns of Rising Online Investment Scams
In a recent development, the South Simcoe Police have issued a stern warning concerning an alarming rise in online investment scams in the region. The scams, as explained by the police, often originate from fraudulent advertisements on YouTube and other social media platforms. These deceptive ads feature falsified videos of billionaire Elon Musk endorsing investment
Elon Musk Impersonation: South Simcoe Police Warns of Rising Online Investment Scams
Jamaica and Canada Ally to Boost Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme
15 mins ago
Jamaica and Canada Ally to Boost Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme
Former Student Accuses Acadia Divinity College of Negligence in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit
16 mins ago
Former Student Accuses Acadia Divinity College of Negligence in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
1 min ago
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
AtkinsRealis' Stellar Performance Overshadowed by Past Scandal
8 mins ago
AtkinsRealis' Stellar Performance Overshadowed by Past Scandal
North Bay Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Motherhouse: Investigation Ongoing
15 mins ago
North Bay Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Motherhouse: Investigation Ongoing
Latest Headlines
World News
MLB 2023 Season: A Calendar Full of Action and Reforms
12 seconds
MLB 2023 Season: A Calendar Full of Action and Reforms
UK Government Caught in Paradox over Wood-Burning Stove Messages
55 seconds
UK Government Caught in Paradox over Wood-Burning Stove Messages
Proud Boys Convicted for Capitol Attack, Trump's Virginia Ballot Bid Challenged
1 min
Proud Boys Convicted for Capitol Attack, Trump's Virginia Ballot Bid Challenged
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
1 min
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
The Evolving Role of Central Banks: Beyond Monetary Policy
2 mins
The Evolving Role of Central Banks: Beyond Monetary Policy
Connecticut House Fire Claims Lives of Four Children: A Community Mourns and Rallies
2 mins
Connecticut House Fire Claims Lives of Four Children: A Community Mourns and Rallies
Connecticut's Lynda Bluestein to Be First Non-Resident to Access Vermont's Medical Aid in Dying Law
2 mins
Connecticut's Lynda Bluestein to Be First Non-Resident to Access Vermont's Medical Aid in Dying Law
California Leaders Launch Proposition 1 Campaign for Mental Health Services Expansion
2 mins
California Leaders Launch Proposition 1 Campaign for Mental Health Services Expansion
Carmel City Councilmembers Propose to Shift Authority over Park Impact Fee Waivers
3 mins
Carmel City Councilmembers Propose to Shift Authority over Park Impact Fee Waivers
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
23 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app