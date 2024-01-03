Calgary Police Pursue Man Wanted on 21 Criminal Warrants

The Calgary police are in pursuit of a man named Roger Anthony Owens, currently a subject of interest due to 21 criminal warrants issued against him. Among the charges he faces are forcible confinement and pointing a firearm. Despite the police’s repeated endeavours to apprehend Owens, the 51-year-old remains elusive.

Profile of the Wanted Man

Owens is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 227 pounds. Notably, he is bald and has blue eyes. His physical characteristics have been widely circulated in hopes of facilitating his identification by the public.

Public Assistance Required

The police are calling on the public’s assistance in their ongoing manhunt. They have made available a contact number, 403-266-1234, for anyone who might have relevant information concerning Owens’ location. In addition, people can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers, an initiative that allows citizens to share tips without jeopardizing their anonymity.

Other Recent Arrests

