Calgary Overpass Closure: Art and Infrastructure at Odds

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
In a surprising turn of events, a pedestrian overpass in the Crossroads community of Calgary’s northeast has been abruptly closed due to safety concerns arising from its aging structure. Unexpectedly, this closure comes on the heels of a recently completed $23,000 art mural adorning the overpass as part of the ‘This is my neighbourhood’ initiative.

Art and Infrastructure: A Mismatch

The overpass, now deemed unsafe, was recently enhanced with a vibrant art mural featuring an array of birds. This artistic endeavor was part of the ‘This is my neighbourhood’ program, spearheaded by the Crossroads Community Association (CCA) in 2019. The mural, a vivid testament to the neighbourhood’s spirit, was completed by local artist Doug Driediger in the balmy summer of 2023.

Communication Gap or Oversight?

Ron O’Shea, the president of CCA, voiced his surprise and disappointment upon discovering the deteriorated condition of the overpass only after the completion of the artwork. His concern highlighted the apparent lack of communication between city departments. Similarly, Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot expressed regret for not being informed about the project earlier, suggesting that measures need to be taken to preserve Driediger’s artwork.

Art Preservation and Future Plans

Despite the project being funded by the city, it was driven more by the community’s aspirations and less as an official public art project. Given the circumstances, the city has no immediate plans to replace the bridge. However, there is hope to archive and preserve the artwork, a significant part of the community’s cultural tapestry.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

