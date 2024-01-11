Calgary Mother Confronts Daughter’s Murderer in Emotional Court Sentencing

In a Calgary courtroom, a mother named Helen Wordsworth stood firm as she directed her victim impact statement towards her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bennett, during his second-degree murder sentencing hearing. The case revolved around the disturbing murder of her precious three-year-old daughter, Ivy Wick, in the fall of 2021. The child’s life was brutally taken away, leaving her on life support for eight days due to the severe injuries inflicted by Bennett.

The Deadly Interruption

Bennett, engrossed in his video games, had turned violent when his game was interrupted by Ivy. The consequences were devastatingly fatal. Initially, he created a deceptive scenario for the police and medical staff, claiming to have heard a ‘scream and a thud’ from Ivy’s room. However, a year later, the truth unraveled when Bennett confessed his crime to undercover police officers, revealing the horrifying details of hitting and throwing Ivy against a wall and tripping her as she attempted to escape.

Legal Maneuvers and Delayed Sentencing

The sentencing hearing was continuously delayed due to Bennett’s legal maneuvers, which included firing lawyers, seeking psychiatric evaluations, and requesting a mistrial. However, Justice Blair Nixon denied the mistrial request, moving the case forward. The prosecutors are advocating for a minimum of 15 years before parole eligibility, pointing to aggravating factors such as Ivy’s tender age, Bennett’s role as a caregiver, and his deceptive actions post-crime.

Emotion Laden Courtroom

The courtroom was heavy with emotion as Helen Wordsworth expressed her profound regret for ever knowing Bennett. The sorrow was echoed by her sister, Heather, who mourned the lost potential of Ivy’s future. Ivy’s grandparents, too, voiced their unforgiving sentiments. Notably, Bennett displayed no remorse for his heinous actions, a fact that didn’t escape the attention of the Crown. As the defense prepared to present its case in the afternoon, the eyes of justice were wide open, scrutinizing every detail.