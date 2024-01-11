en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Calgary Mother Confronts Daughter’s Murderer in Emotional Court Sentencing

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
Calgary Mother Confronts Daughter’s Murderer in Emotional Court Sentencing

In a Calgary courtroom, a mother named Helen Wordsworth stood firm as she directed her victim impact statement towards her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bennett, during his second-degree murder sentencing hearing. The case revolved around the disturbing murder of her precious three-year-old daughter, Ivy Wick, in the fall of 2021. The child’s life was brutally taken away, leaving her on life support for eight days due to the severe injuries inflicted by Bennett.

The Deadly Interruption

Bennett, engrossed in his video games, had turned violent when his game was interrupted by Ivy. The consequences were devastatingly fatal. Initially, he created a deceptive scenario for the police and medical staff, claiming to have heard a ‘scream and a thud’ from Ivy’s room. However, a year later, the truth unraveled when Bennett confessed his crime to undercover police officers, revealing the horrifying details of hitting and throwing Ivy against a wall and tripping her as she attempted to escape.

Legal Maneuvers and Delayed Sentencing

The sentencing hearing was continuously delayed due to Bennett’s legal maneuvers, which included firing lawyers, seeking psychiatric evaluations, and requesting a mistrial. However, Justice Blair Nixon denied the mistrial request, moving the case forward. The prosecutors are advocating for a minimum of 15 years before parole eligibility, pointing to aggravating factors such as Ivy’s tender age, Bennett’s role as a caregiver, and his deceptive actions post-crime.

Emotion Laden Courtroom

The courtroom was heavy with emotion as Helen Wordsworth expressed her profound regret for ever knowing Bennett. The sorrow was echoed by her sister, Heather, who mourned the lost potential of Ivy’s future. Ivy’s grandparents, too, voiced their unforgiving sentiments. Notably, Bennett displayed no remorse for his heinous actions, a fact that didn’t escape the attention of the Crown. As the defense prepared to present its case in the afternoon, the eyes of justice were wide open, scrutinizing every detail.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
14 mins ago
Province Appoints Specialist to Investigate Seine River School Division's Budget Deficit
The Manitoba province has taken a proactive step in addressing the financial troubles of the Seine River School Division (SRSD). In a move to rectify the burgeoning budget deficit, the province has enlisted the expertise of Vince Mariani, a specialist with three and a half decades of financial acumen under his belt. Mariani’s appointment comes
Province Appoints Specialist to Investigate Seine River School Division's Budget Deficit
Ottawa Redblacks Secure Contract Extension with Last Original Player
47 mins ago
Ottawa Redblacks Secure Contract Extension with Last Original Player
New Driver Lands in Legal Hot Water Minutes After Passing Road Test
1 hour ago
New Driver Lands in Legal Hot Water Minutes After Passing Road Test
Vancouver Island Spas Shine on Spas of America's 'Top 100 Spas of 2023' List
23 mins ago
Vancouver Island Spas Shine on Spas of America's 'Top 100 Spas of 2023' List
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine
38 mins ago
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine
Canadian Government Alters Afghanistan Mission Monument Design, Sparks Controversy
45 mins ago
Canadian Government Alters Afghanistan Mission Monument Design, Sparks Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
3 mins
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
3 mins
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
3 mins
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
3 mins
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
4 mins
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
5 mins
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
5 mins
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
5 mins
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
5 mins
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app