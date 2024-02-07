Calgary Man Charged with Trafficking Cocaine Using Business Cards

In a unique case that has shaken the city of Calgary, a 30-year-old local resident has been apprehended and charged with drug-trafficking offenses. The individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, has been accused of using an unconventional method to distribute cocaine—business cards.

Christmas Eve Discovery

The matter initially caught the attention of law enforcement on Christmas Eve. Officers on patrol duty at a downtown casino observed an unusual activity. Patrons of the casino were being handed business cards, but these were no ordinary cards. Attached to these cards were free samples of cocaine, in a blatant display of drug trafficking.

Unraveling the Alias

Upon closer inspection, the cards were found to have a name printed on them. However, this was not the suspect's real name but an alias, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation. This discovery prompted an investigation that spanned the entire month of January, as authorities worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Crucial Seizure

The investigation resulted in a significant breakthrough last weekend. Police conducted a search on a vehicle associated with the suspect. This search led to the seizure of almost 60 grams of cocaine, meticulously divided into over 50 baggies. But the discoveries didn't stop there. Officers also found a digital scale, a substantial amount of cash, and additional business cards—further strengthening the case against the accused.

The suspect now faces serious charges. These include two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and three counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. This unconventional case serves as a stark reminder of the relentless efforts of law enforcement in combating drug trafficking, no matter how uniquely the crime is committed.