Calgary Luxury Condo with Resort Amenities Sold for $1.1M, Boasting Park Access

A luxury condo in Calgary, offering resort-level amenities and direct access to Fish Creek Provincial Park, was sold for $1.1 million in November 2023. This sale highlights the growing trend of retirees opting for community living spaces that offer more than just a home, but a lifestyle. The property, located at Sanderson Ridge, is a testament to the increasing demand for luxury living spaces that cater to the needs and desires of the modern retiree.

Sanderson Ridge, a timber-clad building on the outskirts of Calgary, stands out not just for its luxury suites but for offering over 26,000 square feet of amenities. The recently sold corner unit, boasting 1,709 square feet of living space with 91⁄2-foot ceilings, perfectly exemplifies the blend of luxury and comfort that today's retirees seek.

The modern kitchen, complete with an island and stainless steel appliances, opens up to a spacious patio that offers serene pathways into Fish Creek Provincial Park, allowing residents to seamlessly transition between indoor luxury and outdoor tranquility.

Exclusive Amenities for a Complete Lifestyle

The building's extensive amenities read like a list from a luxury resort, including an on-site pool, gym, workshop, crafts room, wine-making cellar, movie theatre, and even a bowling alley. Designed specifically for residents aged 40 and above, these facilities cater to a diverse range of interests and hobbies, emphasizing the community's commitment to offering a holistic living experience. This unique blend of features underlines the property's appeal to retirees looking for a vibrant, active community that aligns with their lifestyle aspirations.

The sale of this luxury condo reflects a broader shift in the real estate market, where retirees are increasingly prioritizing properties that offer a blend of comfort, luxury, and community engagement. With two bedrooms, walk-through closets to full-sized bathrooms, a den, a powder room, a laundry room, two storage lockers, and two parking spots, the unit offers ample space and convenience.