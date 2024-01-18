Calgary Gears up for Snow Removal and Transit Restoration Post Snowfall

In the aftermath of Calgary's recent snowfall, the city's attention has shifted from bracing the cold to clearing up its aftermath. The snow removal operation, spearheaded by the city's dedicated crews, commenced at 5 a.m. on Thursday, as soon as the snowfall ceased. The focus lies on restoring the major arterial roads such as Crowchild Trail, Memorial Drive, Glenmore Trail, and 16th Avenue to their original state within the subsequent 18 hours.

Advertisment

Calgary Transit Restores Normal Routes

Alongside the snow clearing task, Calgary Transit is on a mission to eliminate all snow detours that have been in place since Wednesday morning. These detours were a necessary measure to ensure service continuity during the snowfall. The organization has declared that by 12 p.m. Thursday, all such detours will be withdrawn. During the whiteout, the transit system managed to operate effectively without any buses getting caught in the snow.

Focus On Secondary Routes

Advertisment

Post handling the primary roads, the city's snow removal operation will turn its focus towards the priority two routes. These routes are projected to be cleared within 36 hours. This layout allows the city to handle the snow removal in a systematic and efficient manner, ensuring minimal disruption to the general public and transit services.

Residents' Responsibility amid Snowfall

While the city is doing its part, the City of Calgary is also reminding its residents of their role in this snowy situation. Residents are obligated to clear the sidewalks adjacent to their properties of snow and ice within 24 hours after the snow stops. The city's website provides comprehensive details regarding the snow response plan and guidelines for residents. This co-operation between the city and its residents ensures a safe and accessible environment for everyone amid the snowy conditions.