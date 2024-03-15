Calgary Condo Market Rebounds: Rising Prices, Tight Supply, and Investment Surge

In 2023, Calgary's condo market witnessed a significant recovery, highlighted by a benchmark price surge to $330,500 in January, as reported by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). This growth comes amidst nearly 7,900 apartment condos being sold in the same year, yet with a noticeable reluctance from builders to augment new supply, causing a consequential dip in resale inventory to a mere 1.21 months of supply in February. Amidst this landscape, elevated interest rates have tempered buyers' financial abilities, while the rental market's inflation has nudged some renters towards purchasing their first homes.

Market Dynamics: Prices, Supply, and Buyer Behavior

Historically, Calgary's condo market responded to price upticks with increased construction activity. However, 2023 deviated from this trend, as the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) recorded roughly 4,100 condo starts, contrasted by the completion of 2,825 apartment condos in the previous cycle. Altus Group's Ray Wong suggests that elevated interest rates have dampened buyers' capacity, creating a wait-and-see attitude towards the market. Conversely, the rental market's buoyancy has led individuals like Taehoon Kim to invest in condos, eyeing long-term savings despite current interest rates.

Shifts in Construction: The Rise of Purpose-Built Rentals

As apartment construction lags, purpose-built rentals have emerged as a booming segment in Calgary. In a departure from 2014 when condos dominated the apartment construction scene, purpose-built rentals now represent about 65% of completions. Cedarglen Living's Cole Haggins notes a significant investor interest in these projects, attributing it to the appealing returns of purpose-built rentals over condos. Cedarglen, however, remains committed to the condo market, with a strong pre-sale performance indicating robust demand.

Investment Opportunities and Market Outlook

The condo market's resurgence has attracted a wave of investor interest, marking a shift in Calgary's real estate dynamics. With stabilized interest rates and increasing rents, condos have become a lucrative investment avenue. This trend is underscored by the significant investor turnout for Cedarglen Living's projects, highlighting an unprecedented appetite for condo investments in Calgary. The challenge ahead lies in managing the increased construction capacity amidst a competitive growth phase across the industry.

Calgary's condo market rebirth heralds a new era of opportunities and challenges. As investors and first-time buyers navigate the evolving landscape, the city's real estate sector braces for transformative growth. The interplay of supply constraints, investment inflows, and construction dynamics will shape Calgary's condo market trajectory in the coming years, painting a complex yet promising picture for stakeholders.