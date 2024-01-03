Calgary City Services Fee Hike: Impact on Public Transit and Recreation

Calgary’s city services have become pricier in 2023, hitting the pockets of residents who rely on public transit and utilize local recreational facilities. As the city council’s decision to freeze transit fares ends, adult single rides now cost an additional 10 cents, while other fare types witness a rise ranging from five cents to $10. Alongside public transit, city-operated gyms, skating rinks, swimming pools, and leisure centres have also seen a surge in usage fees.

The Impact on Recreation

Monthly passes for these recreational facilities have experienced a notable price hike. The adult rec pass is now priced at $55.15, marking almost a three percent increase from the previous year. This rise in cost is not isolated to adults alone. Seniors are grappling with a six percent increase in their rates, while youth rates have ascended by 2.5 percent.

Financial Guidance Amid Rising Costs

As costs continue to rise, financial advisor Michele Liang from Money Mentors urges Calgarians to manage their finances prudently. Citing the importance of careful budgeting and differentiating between wants and needs, Liang advises residents to adapt to these increasing costs wisely.

Additional Financial Pressures

Calgarians are not only dealing with increased city service costs. The end of the gas tax holiday in Alberta has resulted in a nine-cent per litre surge in gasoline prices. Opposition from the Canadian Taxpayer Federation and the NDP MLA is brewing against the tax, underscoring the provincial government’s surplus. Added to the rising transit passes, recreation fees, and property taxes, these changes could make it challenging for residents to balance their budgets in the new year.